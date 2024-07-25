We Haven’t Resolved Brandon Aiyuk’s Contract Issue, It’s a Shame: 49ers GM

The contract negotiations between the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk have evolved into a complex narrative throughout the offseason. As the team’s training camp commenced, Aiyuk’s presence on the sidelines without gear and his walk alongside GM John Lynch sparked considerable interest on social media, suggesting the wideout is either close to getting traded or inking a deal.

GM Lynch addressed some of these rumors and the ongoing contract discussions in a recent press conference. He emphasized that both parties initiated negotiations early in the offseason, recognizing Aiyuk’s presence on the team as a priority. However, things haven’t quite fallen into place:

“We really don’t want to characterize it. We haven’t been able to, and that’s a shame. Brandon’s a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year.”

While Lynch expressed optimism about Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers, he also maintained a pragmatic stance. He noted that there are ‘no absolutes’ and that the team remains ‘open to anything’ in terms of contract restructuring. Lynch also hinted at the expectation of seeing Aiyuk participate in training camp.

A look at Brandon Aiyuk and John Lynch at practice via: @SeanCunningham pic.twitter.com/hW44bnJBqT — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) July 24, 2024

As the conversation progressed, Lynch also took the opportunity to distinguish Aiyuk’s situation from that of Nick Bosa’s contract negotiations from the previous offseason.

Did GM Lynch Hint About 49ers Being Open to Trading Aiyuk?

Lynch’s response to questions about Aiyuk’s contract negotiations revealed a measured approach. When asked if the GM could express the same certainty about Aiyuk’s deal as he did with Bosa’s extension last year, Lynch hesitatingly answered, “I did say that with Bosa, and I felt that way. I think, again, no absolutes there.”

“We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner moving forward. We’re always open to listen to things, but like I said, we expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been, and we’re excited about that.” he continued.

Lynch made it clear that the 49ers haven’t set a specific timeline for finalizing the deal, but they wish for Aiyuk to remain with the team rather than exploring trade options, as the rumors suggest he might.

Just during last offseason negotiations with Nick Bosa, the 49ers took a lengthy time period, but it concluded with a $170 million contract extension just days before the 2023 season began. So the history does suggest that the 49ers are comfortable with late-stage negotiations.