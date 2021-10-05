“We Looked At Urban Meyer Like, WTF?”: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Are Ready To Overthrow Their Coach and Were “Dying Laughing” After Scandalous Video Surfaced On Social Media

There’s distress in Duval, and it all boils down to one man: Urban Meyer. After a troubling video of the Jags head coach emerged this week, much remains doubtful about the future of the franchise.

Last Thursday, Urban Meyer’s Jaguars travelled to Ohio to play the Bengals in a game which narrowly fell in favor of the hosts, 24-21. It pushed the CFB legend’s team to 0-4, embarrassingly still winless despite having 1st overall pick Trevor Lawrence at the helm.

The team’s trip to Ohio was also a homecoming of sorts for Meyer, who previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes and has extended family still living in the area.

Because of this, Meyer decided to stay back in Ohio to spend some time with his family instead of traveling back with the team. On Friday, the Jags head coach visited a bar he owns in Columbus, and that’s where things went downhill for him.

A video of a young woman dancing on his lap emerged on social media and subsequently spread like a wildfire. Meyer was facing heat not only for his irresponsibility towards his duties as a head coach, but also because of the fact that he’s married and has 3 children.

After the incident, Jaguars owner Shad Khan didn’t mince his words. “I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Khan said. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable.”

“I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Khan’s statement does imply that Meyer’s job isn’t in jeopardy yet, but he definitely needs to watch his back.

Anonymous Jaguars Player on Urban Meyer: “He Has Zero Credibility”

“Urban’s remorse” which Khan referred to was in relation to an apology published by Meyer after the incident. “I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” he said. “Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

“The team, I spoke to a bunch of leaders one on one, spoke to all the players. They’re good. They’re focused on Tennessee. I apologized again for being a distraction. A coach should not be a distraction.”

However, a recent report from Michael Silver might be calling one part of the apology into question. A string of Tweets posted by the sportswriter this morning detail a conversation that Silver had with an unnamed Jaguars player.

According to the anonymous player, Meyer had very little credibility in the locker room even before the incident, and once he cancelled a team meeting because of the media uproar, players weren’t too pleased.

The player claims that Meyer never actually apologized to the entire team at once, and instead said sorry to each individual position group. He even went on to say that the players were “dying laughing” after hearing his apology and that he’s doubtful about Meyer’s future with the team.

Official Twitter Thread From Michael Silver Detailing Volatile Situation in Jacksonville

THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, ‘He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

2) Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar. ‘He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,’ a player said. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

3) Instead Meyer ‘only apologized to position groups individually.’ He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was ‘just there dancing.’ Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

4) Said one player: ‘We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

5 Bottom line, said the player: ‘It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.’ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Also read: “Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve Shelley Meyer”: NFL Twitter is enraged with Jaguars head coach after disturbing videos with a younger woman at a bar emerge