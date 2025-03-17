“We Need to Fix That”: Chad Johnson Gets Honest About the Bengals’ $276M Move For Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Bengals finally stopped delaying the inevitable—something they had been putting off since last offseason. Cincinnati just secured the futures of their top two wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, locking them in for four years with a combined deal worth around $276 million.

This ensures that the highly valued trio of Chase, Higgins, and Joe Burrow stays together for the foreseeable future. However, this move likely shuts the door on re-signing Trey Hendrickson and improving their struggling defense. Like most Bengals fans, Chad Johnson is thrilled by the major moves but apprehensive about the defensive strategy.

Ocho was thrilled for the Bengals’ star wideouts, admitting he never thought it would happen due to salary cap constraints and the way the franchise typically handles contracts. Johnson pointed out that while the offense struggled with slow starts, the defense remained a glaring issue throughout the year.

“I’m excited but let’s get some work on the defensive end now. I just want to make sure we do what need to on the defensive end of the ball where we had our problems. We need to work on the defensive side of the ball and get some offseason acquisitions in, some help of the defense and we are going to be alright.”

But Shannon Sharpe doesn’t see a deal with Trey Hendrickson happening. He pointed out that as the NFL’s sack leader for the past two seasons, Hendrickson will command north of $30 million per year—a price Cincinnati simply can’t afford after handing out massive contracts to Chase and Higgins.

“I don’t see how they pay Trey Hendrickson. I’m not saying it can’t be done but I don’t see how. He’s gonna want north of $30 million. Man has 35 sacks in two years. Nobody has that many sacks. Is the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, potentially win over the next two years, is that worth being in a salary cap hell in 2027, or 28?”

Ocho, however, continues to back his former team, arguing that restructuring large contracts could help create cap space and ease financial concerns in the short term. But Sharpe countered, emphasizing that restructuring doesn’t truly fix the issue—it merely delays it, pushing the financial burden further into the future.

So how does Chase and Higgins’s contract stack up when compared to deals of other wideouts and non-QB players?

The Bengals extend both Chase and Higgins

Contract negotiations between Cincinnati and its top two receivers have been ongoing since last season. While a deal with Ja’Marr Chase was inevitable, the biggest hurdle was always the dollar amount. As for Tee Higgins, many expected him to leave this offseason, doubting that the franchise would—or even could—pay both receivers, let alone make them the highest-paid WR1 and WR2 duo in the league.

So, what are the terms of their contracts? Chase, a former LSU star, signed a four-year, $161 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract includes $112 million in guaranteed money, with an annual salary of $40.25 million.

Higgins, on the other hand, secured a four-year, $115 million contract, averaging $28.75 million per year. However, his deal guarantees money for the first two years. With these deals, the Bengals have officially changed their business model. Before Joe Burrow’s contract, Cincinnati had never offered guaranteed money to any player beyond the first year.

However, these massive deals have pushed the Bengals into a financial crunch. Typically, more guaranteed money allows teams to structure smaller deals for other players, but that hasn’t been the case for Cincinnati.

To create cap space, they can push cap hits into future years—something many teams regularly do. The Bengals currently lag behind the league average in “cash over cap” spending, but they can increase that by converting large portions of Higgins’ and Chase’s contracts into signing bonuses. This approach allows players to receive their money upfront while spreading the cap hit over multiple seasons.

The team could also add void years to further extend cap relief. Beyond restructuring contracts, they must take an aggressive approach in free agency to remain competitive.

How do fans feel about the Chase and Higgins deals? For the most part, they’re thrilled to see the Bengals reward homegrown talent. However, some worry about the defense, fearing it will be filled with players on minimum contracts. Others believe the team made the wrong move, arguing that locking up so much money in the offense doesn’t help them rebuild. See for yourself,

The Bengals’ path to success this season—and their best shot at making the playoffs—hinges on a strong draft. With six picks in the first six rounds, they must prioritize defense while also finding value in free agency with budget-friendly signings.

It’s clear they’re aiming for immediate success, which means they should follow the Eagles’ model. Philly managed to pay a quarterback, two wide receivers, and key offensive linemen while still fielding a competitive roster by signing undervalued veterans to one-year deals and stacking their defense with rookies. Cincinnati needs to take the same approach to remain a contender.