“We Need You Bad”: Travis Kelce Begs Chris Jones to Come Back Amidst Contract Holdout That is Costing the DT Over $2,000,000

Travis Kelce is feeling the heat as the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener approaches. The star tight end for the Chiefs does not like how the Chris Jones holdout is turning out. Recently, Kelce even begged his teammate to return from his holdout. Apparently, Jones’ war with the team’s management will probably cost him over $2,000,000 in fines, even if he decides to re-join them as he is not on his rookie contract anymore.

Speaking on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce addressed the Jones situation. He is frustrated with how it is going as Jones played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning season. Jones is reportedly seeking $30,000,000 per year from the franchise, which will make him one of the league’s highest-paid defensive players.

Travis Kelce’s Urgent Plea to Chris Jones

Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are currently facing a locker room issue with one of their significant player on the roster holding out amidst a contract saga with the franchise. On his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Kelce tried his best to emphasize the urgency of the situation. He pleaded with Jones to end his holdout and join the Chiefs dugout as soon as possible. Kelce stated,

“Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me…I don’t get it. You must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad.”

As a team, the Chiefs are feeling the absence of Chris Jones. The Chiefs ride high on their offense, thus taking the spotlight from their shaky defense. If one removes Chris Jones from the defense, Kansas City becomes even more vulnerable. Currently, the Chiefs are looking to ride on the momentum of the previous season with Patrick Mahomes at the front.

However, they need their DT Chris Jones with them if they are to mount a title defense. Reflecting on the same, Kelce stated during his podcast, “He’s the best defensive player in the league right now…he’s deserving of all the money in the world. Chris, I love you, please come back. Now.”

Travis Kelce tried his best to emotionally lure Jones back to the squad. However, the decision depends on the conversation between Chris Jones and the franchise and whether they are able to find a middle ground. The Chiefs would be hoping to clear the situation before their season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Jones’ Contract Situation

Jones is seeking to have a new contract before the Chiefs begin their title defense for the NFL 2023 season. Apparently, Jones has indicated that he’s willing to hold out until Week 8. Understanding the severity of the situation, not long ago, Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes had reflected on the Chris Jones situation.

“I know that stuff, contract stuff is hard to talk about. Everybody wants to make money for their entire family. But I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. He loves being part of this organization. So I tried to stay out of it and just tell Chris I love him. And whenever he does come back, he’ll be welcomed with open arms,” Patrick had said.

Chris Jones registered his career-high sacks in the last Super Bowl-winning season. The 29-year-old registered 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits. In the postseason, Jones added two more sacks, a half-dozen QB hits, and three tackles for loss. The Chiefs will sure want their star DT in the starting lineup on September 7 as they take the field against the Detroit Lions.