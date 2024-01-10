Mike Vrabel Getting Fired and Apple TV Announcing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Doc Has New England Fan Shrieking With Joy

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Titans vs Texans DEC 31 December 31, 2023: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM (Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media) California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231231_zma_c04_136.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree217195

Mike Vrabel is one of the names that has been linked to the Patriots’ head coaching job in the event that Robert Kraft decides to part ways with Bill Belichick. It didn’t come as a big surprise when Vrabel got fired by the Titans after 6 years in charge after a couple of losing seasons. But it looks like the 3-time SB winner won’t be unemployed for long.

During a recent segment of the Pat McAfee Show, Boston Connors, a fervent New England fan and one of the panelists, erupted with excitement. His outburst was prompted by the possibility that if Vrabel is released and Belichick departs as well, there’s a high likelihood that Vrabel could be considered for the head coaching position with the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel played a significant role in the first Patriots dynasty, securing three Super Bowl victories with the team. As a former linebacker, he spent eight of his 14 seasons in the NFL at Foxborough, showcasing his skills in Bill Belichick’s renowned defense and frequently making impactful plays, as per CBS News. Renowned for his versatility, Vrabel not only excelled on the defensive side but also contributed as an offensive lineman, notably scoring two touchdowns in Super Bowls.

His coaching prowess isn’t any secret either, as he has shown an innate capability in developing young players over the years. In his first four winning seasons, he transformed Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown into elite offensive players. Despite having an average quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, Mike led the Titans to the AFC Championship. Notably, during that period, Henry achieved a 2000-yard rushing season, while Brown recorded a 1000-yard season as a rookie.

So, it’s very much understandable why fans like Boston Conner are over-hyped about Vrabel’s departure. The whole crew at the McAfee Show discussed how Vrabel is very likely to join the Patriots, and Connor, the most excited of them all, even announced, “It’s the greatest day of my life.” They felt that it was a mistake to fire Vrabel, and the team now not only has to keep paying him, but they also lost a coach who has a better understanding of the game.

Vrabel holds deep connections with the Patriots organization, having been inducted into their Ring of Honor just last year. After his firing this year, fans were quick to highlight what he said during his acceptance speech. And it sure says why he could be a perfect fit for his former team.

Twitter Transfixed on One Line from Mike Vrabel’s Acceptance Speech

The now-former head coach of the Titans has been linked to a coaching job at New England, despite no official confirmation. But fans and pundits have read between the lines of what Vrabel said during his speech.

In it, Vrabel praised the Patriots for having an unparalleled organizational structure, both in terms of leadership and coaching. He also added that they have a solid fan base and the team’s owner is very much aware of which direction he wants to take the franchise. Having played and coached at many places, he can very well tell that most places aren’t like that and lack the qualities necessary to run a franchise. He said,

“I don’t want you take this organization for granted. I have been to a lot of places and this is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it. It’s not like this everywhere. Thank you very much.”

Fans sensed a significant shift with Apple’s launch of a documentary called ‘Dynasty’. The trailers hint at contentious moments and a fractured relationship between Brady and Bill, ultimately leading to the former’s departure. Former players like Amendola’s statement from the trailer, “We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom,” are also seen as a signal of the end of Belichick’s chapter in New England.

There’s also a prevailing belief among fans that the Titans’ decision to fire Mike Vrabel was unwarranted. Many argue that he is a talented coach and that the organizational structure at the Titans is in disarray.

The narrative suggests that Vrabel, having led a historically unsuccessful franchise to four successive winning seasons and three successive playoff appearances, could bring positive change to his old club. However, concerns arise when examining his successful years, as they were built on key players like Henry and A.J. Brown. The trade of Brown and the team’s increasing reliance on Henry exposed underlying issues.

Despite Henry’s continued production, there’s been a noted decline in his numbers. Despite starting his career as a defensive coordinator, Vrabel’s team struggled defensively this season, allowing an average of 335 yards per game. His overall winning record at the Titans stands at 54-45, which some argue is not impressive. The offensive brilliance of Henry and Brown may have masked certain weaknesses.