Rich Eisen Gets Honest as the Chiefs GM Expects Travis Kelce to Return Next Season

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has yet to reveal his decision for the 2025 campaign. The 35-year-old tight end has been weighing things since the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX.

His brother, Jason, recently said he believes Travis “probably already knows” what decision he’s making. If that’s true, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach apparently knows as well. He indicated on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that Kelce is “fired up” about playing in 2025.

Rich Eisen reacted to this news live on The Rich Eisen Show. He said until Kelce officially declares his intentions, he’s going to take all other accounts with a grain of salt. Despite that, he’s hopeful that Veach’s statement is accurate.

“Travis hasn’t said the words, right? And I imagine he will make such an announcement on the New Heights [podcast]. Like that is the ultimate, as one would say, content. It’s his own content in this day and age… [but] I would love [him coming back]. It would be outstanding. It would be great to see,” Eisen said.

Kelce had the fewest yards (823), touchdowns (3) and yards per reception (8.5) of his career (outside of his rookie season, where he played one game) in 2024. He functioned more as a reliable safety valve for Patrick Mahomes than a true game-breaking threat last year. Regardless, he’s one of the best tight ends in NFL history. And if he wants to compete for another Super Bowl, the Chiefs will welcome him with open arms.

Andy Reid recalls giving Kelce retirement advice

Even if Kelce returns, he likely doesn’t have many – if any – seasons left in the tank beyond 2025. Something similar can be said about his head coach, Andy Reid. The soon-to-be 67-year-old coach isn’t sure when he’ll walk away from the game. All he knows is “it’s not now.”

Reid told CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson and Pete Prisco this on Tuesday. He also mentioned he gave Kelce advice on possible retirement. That involved having him immerse himself in a world beyond football for some time.

“I told him, ‘write down your thoughts, your immediate thoughts, and put them in a box for a few weeks here. And step back while you have a calm mind, and then we’ll talk about all that stuff.’ So, with [Travis], ‘get out of town. Relax. Take a deep breath’… there’s time for all that. Whatever direction he wants to go, we’ll be okay.”

Kansas City’s receiving corps, featuring Xavier Worthy and a healthy Rashee Rice, could withstand Kelce’s departure. Tight end Noah Gray, who posted career-highs across the board in 2024, could handle an expanded role. The Chiefs also drafted Jared Wiley, the FBS receiving touchdown leader in 2023, in the fourth round a season ago. He offers athletic upside comparable to Kelce’s.

Jared Wiley*: 4.62 40-yard dash, 1.62 10-yard split, 37″ vertical leap, 118″ broad jump, 7.19 three cone

Travis Kelce*: 4.61 40-yard dash, 1.61 10-yard split, 35″ vertical leap, 124″ broad jump, 7.09 three cone

*Wiley’s numbers via NFL Scouting Combine. Kelce’s numbers via Cincinnati Pro Day.

While Kelce’s recent on-field production could be accounted for, his leadership void would be harder to replace. His guidance feels integral to Kansas City overcoming a disappointing Super Bowl defeat and reclaiming their throne in 2025. Everyone is looking at his pending announcement with anticipation. He’ll tell the world when he’s ready. We’ll just have to wait a bit longer before the curtain is peeled back.