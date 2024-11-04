“We Play Indoors”: Amon-Ra St. Brown on His ‘LFG’ Performance to Tom Brady

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) leaps into Lions fans as they celebrate 24-14 win over Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second time in the past month, the Detroit Lions were on the road in FOX Sports’ “America’s Game of the Week.” And once again, they delivered. They didn’t whip the Green Bay Packers like they did the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 but did emerge with a 24-14 victory.

Advertisement

And Amon-Ra St. Brown proved to be the star of the show. At least, according to Tom Brady.

Detroit recorded just 261 total yards of offense in the win. But after building a 24-3 advantage early in the third quarter, the offense didn’t need to do much else.

Wide receiver St. Brown’s 3-yard touchdown catch to kick off the second quarter gave them the necessary spark to finish off Green Bay and improve to 7-1.

Oh my… Amon-Ra St. Brown wants that action today!! Touchdown Lions! : FOX pic.twitter.com/FfZhDc4MYW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

His efforts (seven receptions, 56 yards, and the touchdown grab) earned him Tom Brady’s “LFG Player of the Game” award. When he spoke with Brady postgame, the wideout told the former quarterback that the Lions – who play in a dome at home – love demonstrating their grit in the elements.

“[The Packers are] a good team, [have] a great defense. Conditions that we don’t typically play in. We play indoors. So we knew, with the rain, it might be a more run-heavy game. But I think we’re built for that… our o-line, our running backs. Receivers that can block… we knew it was going to be this type of game.”

St. Brown has caught each of quarterback Jared Goff’s last 30 targets. The fourth-down touchdown was one of those looks, and he garnered just as much attention for what he did after the play as he did for scoring in the first place.

St. Brown discusses crazy TD celebration

Following his tremendous toe-tapping snare, St. Brown scampered around for a moment before doing a headstand. In the process, he became the third receiver to cap a scoring play in such fashion this weekend, joining Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London and Incarnate Ward’s Jalen Walthall.

Walthall – a Division One FCS player – started the trend on Saturday. London, playing in the 1:00 window, replicated it first, which sparked a joke from Walthall’s collegiate conference on Twitter/X.

St. Brown acknowledged Walthall’s rendition inspired him to copy the move. He also found it ironic that London, his former college teammate, decided to execute the celebration, too.

“I saw someone in college do it actually… I was like ‘ooh, I got to, I got to hit that.’ And sure enough… Drake London, he did the same thing… I said ‘I’m still gonna do it, though, if I score.'”

Brady congratulated St. Brown for “pulling off” the incredible feat, and for picking up the win. Detroit now has road triumphs over two of their three divisional foes. They’ll look for their seventh consecutive victory overall on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans in Week 10.