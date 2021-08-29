‘Donda And Ja’Marr Chase Dropping On The Same Day’: NFL Fans Troll Bengals Rookie As Pass Catching Woes Continue On The Same Day Kanye West Releases New Album

Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t had the best preseason so far, making a habit of dropping passes, something fans turned into a ‘Donda’ joke as Kanye West finally dropped his new album.

The Bengals took Chase fifth overall after him and Joe Burrow developed a strong connection during their time in LSU. Burrow and Chase won the National Championship with the Tigers and Chase was one of the top receivers in the country at the time.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chase chose to opt out of the 2020-21 college season, and it looks like the year off has led to some rust for the new Bengals receiver.

Bengals 1st round picks Ja’Marr Chase had three drops on Friday night. Is it absurd to be at all concerned when rookies struggle in the preseason?@PSchrags and @nateburleson discuss. pic.twitter.com/E4x4C3ZZuF — GMFB (@gmfb) August 23, 2021

The drops continued in the Bengals preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, and NFL fans were quick to jump on social media to troll him.

NFL Fans Troll Ja’Marr Chase With Donda And Kanye West Jokes

The Bengals had a lot of options when they were on the clock with the fifth overall pick. After seeing how poorly their offensive line performed last year (the reason why their first overall pick, franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow was injured), and so many speculated that Cincinnati would draft Penei Sewell out of Oregon, the top o-line prospect.

However, the Bengals chose to reunite Burrow with his star WR, and well, so far, things haven’t looked the greatest. Dropped catches have become the norm for the young receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase drops his 4th pass (on 5 targets) of preseason on a screen pass pic.twitter.com/BWz9u0OL63 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) August 29, 2021

A Bengals play in three acts: Ja’Marr Chase drops pass; Vonn Bell catches it before it hits the turf; Joey B gives Chase a tap on the helmet. pic.twitter.com/kTfJcE4mmN — Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) August 22, 2021

These plays have led to some pretty unique trolling.

Drops can definitely impact the mindset of a receiver, especially a young one who has a lot of pressure on him to perform after the Bengals prioritized him over pass protection. If Chase doesn’t live up to the hype, you can bet that fans won’t hold back on slamming Cincy’s decision to pick him.

However, of course, it is just the preseason. There’s plenty of time for Chase to develop and become the player who he can. Being rusty is expected as he did miss a whole year of training and gameplay. The hope is that he’ll come around soon and put his doubters to rest.

