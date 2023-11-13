“We Weren’t as Health Conscious as We Are Now”: Deion Sanders Details How He Has Moved On From “Soul Food”

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Deion Sanders in attendance before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders turned 56 this year but still appears as young as ever. He has lived an active life loaded with excellence in both baseball and football at the same time. Interestingly, his current fitness level is not just a gift but a result of drastic changes due to conscious choices in his lifestyle.

Sanders is of African-American descent, which makes him a follower of the soul-food trend. His dietary habits mirrored this common indulgence even in his prime.

Older times were indeed simpler, even for the athletes who seldom prioritized their diets. This starkly contrasts with the strict regimen and meticulous nutritional diet that athletes follow these days. More of a trendsetter, Sanders has given into embracing this healthy change for his own benefit.

The Colorado godfather recently gave insights on his current health and dietary regimes in an interview with Insider about his partnership with California Almonds.

Deion Sanders Overhauled Dietary Choices for a More Focused Approach

Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has continued to maintain his military-style training regimen. This might have also inspired him to keep his body fueled and mind sharper to serve the multiple roles, from coaching and commenting to maintaining a social media presence. In the interview, Coach Prime spoke of his days when soul food was all that mattered, even for the athletes, saying,

“Back then, we used to eat soul food and then go to practice like it wasn’t nothing.”

It is widely recognized how well Sanders has maintained himself, even at this age, with a busy lifestyle. He has committed to waking up at 5 am and hitting the gym before the commencement of practice sessions.

Coach Prime likes to add almonds to his post-workout snack to support better muscle recovery. He digs into a banana-strawberry smoothie before the 8 a.m. practice. Also, he is conscious of what he consumes throughout the day, adding enough water to it to remain hydrated.

Deion Sanders has moved on to a more focused and determined style, which is also reflected in his dietary choices. He believes that his fluctuations are behind him, and his motivation is to ‘look and feel’ a certain way.

“I don’t fluctuate from that. I’m focused, I’m determined, I know what I want out of life, and I’m gonna go get it,” Deion said. “I eat pretty good, and I don’t cheat too much on the diet. Because I want a certain look, I want a certain feel about myself.”

Sanders has overhauled his approach with more holistic and health-conscious additions. He has also added proteins and veggies to incorporate nutrition and roughage. His transformation is an inspiration to choose overall wellness and lifestyle changes for better performance and longevity.