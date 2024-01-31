Tom Brady on Brock Purdy: The GOAT Reckons 49ers QB Has Done “a Helluva Job” for His Team

Brock Purdy has surprised the entire NFL world with his football abilities. Constantly questioned and disparaged over his status as the last draft pick, he’s proven himself on the field against all odds, taking the 49ers to the biggest stage in just his second season. Most are now fully tuned into the Purdy arc, and not far off is the GOAT himself Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy can now fully shut off his ears to the relentless criticism he has been facing since the start of the season, now that he knows Tom Brady himself is in his corner. On The Pat McAfee Show, Brady was all praises for the young 49ers quarterback, who has now secured a Super Bowl berth for his team, as he said,

“I think Brock’s done a great job with opportunity. He got it, and he’s taken advantage of it. He was a late-round pick, and he’s got a chip on his shoulder, and he wants to go out there and prove every day that he’s the right fit for that team…Brock’s done a helluva job.”

Advertisement

TB-12 believes that Brock Purdy is improving and pushing himself every day because he’s got something to prove. The Mr. Irrelevant tag has stuck harder to Purdy than anyone, and he’s tried all season to shake it. If that wasn’t enough, there was then the ‘Game Manager’ ta. But through it all, he’s put his best foot forward, and as Brady said, proven himself as the right fit for a stellar 49ers unit.

Brady even hailed the 24-year-old quarterback on another podcast episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, where he said, “Done a great job … Yesterday, I thought he played so well in the second half…He made some big plays with his feet, moving the ball down the field, and [I] thought that he led the team to a great victory… So, I think he’s done terrific.”

Purdy did do a great job in the second half. As the Niners trailed by 17 points against the Lions at halftime (mostly because of Purdy), he helped lead the team on several consecutive scoring drives. He passed for 174 yards and a touchdown in the second half, also racking up 48 yards on five rush attempts in the third and fourth quarters.

Comeback King has Advice for Brock Purdy for His First Super Bowl

People certainly saw a glimpse of Tom Brady’s comeback magic in Purdy’s game on Sunday. After a dwindling first half, he came back with a bang in the second half, as did the defense. Colin Cowherd noticed this too and he questioned Brady about the same, and the role of jitters in an underwhelming first half.

Advertisement

While the GOAT acknowledged the role of nervousness and anxiousness in bringing down the first half of the game, he said it eventually helps you tighten up your game. And what can one do to be ready for those jitters? Practice. He reminisced putting himself in stressful situations and practicing so he could simulate the same feeling as high-stakes games and eventually getting used to it. Brock purdy could definitely use this wisdom going into the Super Bowl game against the Chiefs on Sunday.