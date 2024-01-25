3 Years Ago, Tom Brady Made His Biggest Play as a Buccaneer & Fans Still Can’t Stop Talking About It

Sep 27, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Three years have passed since Tom Brady clinched his seventh ring, marking his first Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It stunned many who believed Brady’s success was solely tied to his former coach, Bill Belichick. Yet, in his debut season with the Buccaneers, Brady defied critics, guiding the team to a Super Bowl victory they hadn’t experienced since 2002.

Advertisement

As Tom Brady’s era in football comes to a close, fans continue to celebrate his crucial wins and unforgettable plays. One play that echoes in the hearts of fans happened on this very day, but three years ago. On this unforgettable day in the 2020 NFC Championship game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in a close battle with the Green Bay Packers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBradyDaily/status/1750132838291394954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Before the impressive throw that was about to define the first half, the Buccaneers held a narrow 14-10 lead. As the first half was winding down, the Bucs took a bold step. With just 22 seconds left and needing 3 yards on 4th down, they decided to go all-in. Rather than attempting a long field goal, they opted for a high-stakes play.

The decision paid off in a dramatic fashion. Tom Brady eyed former Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, who outpaced former Packers CB Kevin King with his lightning speed. The atmosphere was electric as Brady unleashed a picture-perfect throw, a 39-yard beauty, that found Miller in the end-zone just before halftime. Brady, while breaking down the play, stated,

“The thing was, Scotty is once he’s running, you don’t get your hands on him. And he couldn’t get up to full speed. Um, he’s gonna run by basically anybody. I just threw it out there. And Scotty just tracked it down”

This gutsy move not only added crucial 21-10 points to the scoreboard before halftime but etched itself into the records of NFC Championship Game history. The second half saw the Buccaneers holding ground in both quarters, finishing with a 31-26 win.

The internet is buzzing again with this particular moment from the 2020 NFC Championship Game, bringing back fond memories for football fans. Even though the play happened years ago, the admiration for former QB Tom Brady hasn’t faded yet.

Advertisement

One fan stated, “As a Lifelong Bucs Fan I will forever love you Tom Brady ‍☠️”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Niickn31/status/1750389113021493648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote, “This was just unbelievable… perfect execution… after this play, you just knew it was all meant to be “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Slick_Rick_0426/status/1750204467264229619?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A football enthusiast mentioned, “Brady was an absolute GOD….. No one will ever come close…there will never be another Tom Brady #thankyou“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McJawnz978/status/1750242534595473824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else expressed, “Remember it like it was yesterday. Miss the goat”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/slick_GRIMES/status/1750140605903130765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This victory against Aaron Rodgers and his former team, the Green Bay Packers, meant they were heading to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an impressive 31-9 win in the Super Bowl, adding the seventh title to his name.

Tom Brady’s Key Plays With the Buccaneers

The 39-yard throw just before the buzzer in the NFC Championship Game stands out as Tom Brady’s most iconic touchdown pass. However, there are four more equally surprising moments in his Buccaneers journey that complete his top 5.

Again, in the same 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady’s deep connection with Chris Godwin, for a breathtaking 52-yard catch on a third down in the second quarter, played an important role. Moreover, it was Godwin’s performance, with a total of 110 receiving yards, that helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl berth.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1353444185773273090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Super Bowl 55 showcased Brady’s two notable touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski. The first one was an eight-yard strike that established a playoff record for the highest number of touchdowns by a quarterback-pass-catcher duo in NFL history. The second one, Brady, threw straight in the end zone to Gronk, which took their lead to 13-3 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1358578532608315398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During Week One of the 2022 season, the Buccaneers faced the Dallas Cowboys. In a crucial moment in the third quarter, Brady and Evans connected on a back shoulder fade in the end zone, with Evans making an acrobatic one-handed catch that helped them win the game by 19-3.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1569150015620128769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a comeback 30-24 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 of the 2022 season, Tom Brady threw a deep pass to Mike Evans for a 63-yard touchdown. This victory played an important role as the Bucs secured the NFC South title for themselves.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1609629175140483072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following a victory against the Panthers in Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a setback, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the last week. Despite finishing the regular season with an 8-9 record, the Buccaneers won the NFC South in the 2022 season.

Tom Brady entered the postseason aiming for his eighth Super Bowl title, but his hopes were smashed as the Dallas Cowboys defeated them 31-14 in the Wild Card Round. This game marked Brady’s last, as he announced his second retirement, bringing an end to the era of the legendary quarterback.