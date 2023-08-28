“We Would Have Drafted Him”: After Getting Trey Lance, Jerry Jones Apparently Regrets Not Roping in Jalen Hurts When he Had the Chance

The NFL offseason has been full of surprises. This time, it’s the Dallas Cowboys making headlines with their quarterback moves. After a series of challenges within the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance has made his way to the Cowboys’ roster. This has added a new dimension to their QB depth. However, amidst the shift, a new twist has come to light. Turns out that Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys might have been interested in getting Jalen Hurts during the 2020 draft.

Advertisement

The QB situation at the Cowboys could have looked drastically different if they would have drafted Jalen Hurts. Currently, Hurts is one of the mainstays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Jones, while recently talking to reporters about the Trey Lance scenario, expressed his regret of not signing Hurts when he had the chance.

Jerry Jones Apparently Regrets Not Signing Jalen Hurts

The NFL has an ever-shifting landscape where decisions made during the draft can have a lasting impact on a team’s trajectory. Owner/GM of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, recently opened up about a decision that has left him with a tinge of regret. Back in 2020, the Cowboys were puzzled about whom to draft for the QB position. It was then, that the possibility of drafting Jalen Hurts was on the table. However, the Eagles were eventually able to get Hurts first.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the same, Jones recently said, “Two years ago, we were looking at a Philadelphia quarterback(Probably Jalen Hurts). But looking at him, had he fallen to us there we would have drafted him!”. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the stars didn’t align as per their convenience and Hurts found his home with the Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1695823532595232952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NFL is no stranger to stories of “What could have been?”. The Cowboys situation with Jalen Hurts is a prime example of that. However, at a time when the team has roped in Trey Lance as a backup, the ‘Jalen Hurts’ comment by Jones does sound a bit odd, but then again, Jones is in a league of his own when it comes to responding in press meets.

Jerry Jones Seems to be Getting Desperate for Post-Season Success

The Cowboys offense is looking at a new chapter under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. He has taken the reigns from Kellen Moore. Moreover, the franchise has also roped in the troubled San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance in the backup role. This shows that Jerry is getting a bit desperate to fix the QB problem, an issue that has persisted with them for quite some time now.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/es3_09/status/1679176828794318848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pfootballchase/status/1695216211645096106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In all fairness, the Trey Lance move makes sense economically. The Cowboys only had to give up a fourth round draft pick in return for Lance which does not seem like an expensive deal at all. This strategic move signifies that Jerry Jones is making quick moves to fix the existing problems in his unit. Will the Cowboys taste postseason success this season?