Tyreek Hill Seems More Concerned About His Dry Lips After Playoff Loss to Chiefs in a New Tweet

The odds were all against Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins on Saturday, as they took on their biggest conference rival, the Chiefs, in the Wildcard round. Star QB Tua Tagovailoa’s incomplete passes were so troublesome that pundits now speculate if the Phins will keep him around next season. It was basically an offensive disaster that eventually concluded their season with a final score of 26-7. However, the star WR seems to be more concerned about his dry lips in his new tweet than what actually led to his team’s beatdown.

If you belong to the Phins Nation and recently bought a ‘Peacock’ subscription to watch your team get obliterated by the defending champs, one could only expect that you’re fuming right now. There’s no denying the fact that Tua played his worst game this season, but it’s crucial to note the adverse weather conditions compared to what the Dolphins’ side is used to in Florida. It was so cold that Andy Reid’s mustache formed mini icicles. Specifically, minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit cold, which is the coldest postseason game in Arrowhead history.

It was so cold that even Cheetah felt it through his bones. The Dolphins WR recently took to X (formerly Twitter) with a picture from the matchup, where his lips can be seen turned into a frosty white hue. You can barely tell them apart from his teeth. Hill jokingly wrote in the captions, “I know we lost, but ain’t no way a mf let me walk outside with my lips this ashy.”

In the comments under his post, it’s evident how fans are less than happy with their team. While some cracked a few jokes here and there, others were quick to highlight how he and Tua once again struggled against a tougher opponent. Hill might have tried to lighten the tension with his tweet, but it’s safe to say that the fans haven’t moved on, not just yet.

Tyreek Hill Hoped to Play With Dominance

After almost two seasons, Tyreek Hill was back at Arrowhead, on the back of his second playoff appearance with the Dolphins. Despite the frigid environment with a wind chill of minus 21 degrees, the star wide receiver decided to arrive at the battlefield, sporting only a sweatshirt and casual track pants. After getting served by the cold, Hill quipped, “I’m freezing my b**ls off out here.”

So, why did Hill wear nothing but a simple sweatshirt to a game where the opposing team specifically warned everyone to come prepared by covering all skins? “Well, it’s a mindset,” Hill said, as per Fox News. He feels that if he keeps the cold, shivering or not, to himself, he will not feel a thing and even motivate other players along the way. He basically didn’t want to seem ‘soft’.

“I’m not even worried about it at all. I’m going to go out there with no sleeves and tell the rest of the guys it’s a mindset,” Tyreek said. “If those guys see you wearing sleeves, obviously they’re going to think you’re soft. We’re going to go out there and do our thing.“

Whatever Hill was planning didn’t work against his former team. He did manage to tally a 52-yard passing touchdown, but that was the only time when the Dolphins were able to put points on the scoreboard. Hill caught a total of 5 receptions for 62 yards.

Interestingly, the Chiefs’ rookie WR, Rashee Rice, fared far better than Cheetah in the matchup. In his first playoff bout, the rookie wideout caught 8 receptions for 130 yards. He also scored a touchdown in the first quarter after connecting with Patrick Mahomes for 11 yards.