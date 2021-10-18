NFL

“You right, Shannon Sharpe I do pray my resume can matchup with yours”: DK Metcalf sarcastically trolls Hall of Fame tight end after heated back and forth on Twitter

DK Metcalf
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Steve Nash lost his powers after Nicki Minaj gave him a lap dance": NBA Twitter reacts to viral video of Nets head coach's hilariously awkward moment
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
DK Metcalf
“You right, Shannon Sharpe I do pray my resume can matchup with yours”: DK Metcalf sarcastically trolls Hall of Fame tight end after heated back and forth on Twitter

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks almost pulled off a wild victory against Pittsburgh this week,…