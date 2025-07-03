Travis Kelce Drools Over Tom Brady’s Hefty Paycheck With Fox Sports

With the meteoric rise of sponsorship and money in sports media today, for many professional athletes, the next logical step after retirement is stepping behind a microphone. Broadcasting offers them a chance to stay close to the game, leverage their insider knowledge, and, if they’re lucky enough, secure a hefty paycheck. Unsurprisingly, no one has raised the bar higher in that department than NFL QB Tom Brady.

Even before his second and final retirement (in 2023), Brady had inked a jaw-dropping 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. That made him the highest-paid broadcaster in history. That’s quarterback money, literally.

The deal pays the former Patriot an estimated $37.5 million per year, dwarfing his peers like Tony Romo ($18 million) and Troy Aikman ($17.5 million). And understandably, those eye-popping figures have stayed rent-free in the minds of current NFL stars, even a year after the deal was signed.

A glimpse of this influence was seen on the latest episode of Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, where Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce openly admitted that he’s been tempted by the idea of stepping into the broadcast booth someday. And Tom Brady’s monster contract might’ve been the nudge.

“I want to see what calling a game feels like. I want to see… [what] getting in the booth [is like],” Kelce revealed.

Host of the show, Taylor Lewan, couldn’t resist a playful jab at the TE’s admission, quipping, “You saw that Tom Brady paycheck, and you saw his first couple of games, and you were like, ‘I can do that. I can do that sh*t. $75 million? That’s quarterback money.”

Kelce laughed, admitting that “it was a fuc* ton of money” before revealing the real reason behind his interest in calling games. “Um, no. I’ve always, uh, I feel like impersonated, you know, guys that call the games and stuff like that growing up. I don’t know. I thought it would always be fun.”

Still, when pushed to do an on-the-spot commentary, the Kansas City Tight End backed down immediately. “No. No sir. No,” he chuckled, as Lewan pressed him for a quick clip commentary or improv read.

While Kelce might joke about it, he’s already well aware of the steep learning curve that comes with breaking down plays on air, especially when he pointed out a challenge he will surely face. “Player names is where I get fuc*ing ruined,” he admitted candidly, acknowledging that remembering and pronouncing names consistently is no small feat.

Lewan, nodding in agreement, argued that even seasoned broadcasters struggle with the fast-paced action in sports like hockey or basketball: “The fact that they get those people to be able to do… what impresses me the most is like hockey or basketball, ‘cause that ball is just moving around. Puck’s moving around everywhere. Yeah. And they’re able to just go go.”

All said and done, Travis Kelce, with his admission about entering the booth, adds another path to his post-NFL professional options, which are already crowded, with podcasting and acting leading the charge.

Considering his NFL legend stature and recent boost in popularity, it’s a no-brainer that Kelce will have every broadcasting network come to him. And at that point in time, if he needs a reminder that even legends face growing pains, he only needs to look at Tom Brady’s bumpy start.

Despite his lucrative deal, Brady’s first season as an analyst drew mixed reviews, with many complaining about his inability to deliver smooth transitions. He stumbled early, occasionally appearing like a “rookie” in the booth. Although, he did show flashes of promise with honest and insightful moments.