Kansas City Chiefs Give Fans a Special Permission To Brave the Cold During Dolphins Matchup

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 07: Kansas City Chiefs fans ready for the playoffs during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on January 07, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Frigid conditions loom as the Dolphins face the Chiefs on Saturday night with a forecasted temperature around minus-2 degrees and a wind chill nearing -30, per the National Weather Service. This game threatens to mark the coldest in Dolphins history. The challenge intensifies as Miami has struggled in sub-40-degree kickoffs, suffering 10 consecutive losses in such conditions.

Advertisement

Embracing the freezing conditions, the Chiefs encourage fans to brave the cold with special provisions. Blankets without zippers or compartments, portable chargers, and non-dry-cell batteries to power heated clothes are permitted.

To shield against icy seats, attendees can bring 3ftx5ft cardboard pieces for added warmth. The team seeks to create a fan-friendly atmosphere, fostering support even in challenging weather. KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery delves into the science behind using cardboard for warmth, uncovering its effectiveness.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2Aom1tOmWO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Wes Peery employs a sand demonstration to explain the diverse characteristics of snow. The insulating properties of cardboard act as a barrier against the cold, providing an additional layer to shield fans from the freezing temperatures. This resourceful approach showcases how even simple solutions can enhance comfort in extreme weather conditions.

Kansas City Chiefs Lower Ticket Prices To Encourage Fans To Face The Chilly Weather at Arrowhead

The game will be televised on KSHB 41 in the Kansas City market as kickoff approaches at 7:10 pm. With that, Saturday’s Chiefs game in Kansas City sees ticket prices hitting “rock bottom” due to forecasted extremely low temperatures. Ticketmaster offers tickets as low as $60, enticing fans to brave potentially one of the coldest NFL games.

Chiefs fan of the year, Kelly Kennedy and friend Steve Crum, were undeterred by the frigid forecast for Saturday’s game. Crum employs a pre-game strategy with about seven layers, while Kennedy uses a heated jacket and hand pouch, mimicking his favorite players. Kennedy advises staying active to combat the cold once inside Arrowhead Stadium, per KSN.com.

“Layer up, and before you go into the game, make sure you don’t have all your layers on because, if you do, by the time you get up there, you’ll be cold.” Kelly added, “Keep moving, even if it’s just moving your feet in place and keeping the blood flowing.”

Advertisement

Fans should layer strategically to brave the cold at Arrowhead, leaving some layers off during tailgating to avoid overheating later. Keep moving to maintain blood flow and warmth. Kennedy too recommends bringing a piece of cardboard to stand on, creating insulation between feet and the cold surface. Stay proactive against the freeze.