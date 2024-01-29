“We’re Going to Go for 4,5, 6,7, 8 and 9!”: Patrick Mahomes Sr. Seen Enjoying Son’s Win in MJ and LeBron James’ Style

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is making NFL history, heading to his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons as a starter with the Chiefs. After a thrilling 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens, the happiest person present on the field was none other than the NFL star’s dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr. His celebration took us back to the way NBA legends LeBron James and Michael Jordan once celebrated their wins.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. stood out from the crowd, sporting a Chiefs’ varsity jacket and a beanie. What caught everyone’s eye, though, was his unique way of celebrating the win. Cameras captured him, enjoying the moment with a premium cigar in hand while laughing and chatting with reporters.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1751773212742914366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the game, the former MLB pitcher, Patrick Mahomes Sr., overflowing with excitement and still holding his Cuban Cigar, joyfully talked about his son’s journey to another Super Bowl. He expressed unwavering pride in Mahomes’ achievements since the early days of playing football.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SteveWallsKC/status/1751938052560441621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The conversation took a playful turn when the reporter brought up the prospect of his son entering a third Super Bowl. Mahomes Sr. responded confidently, envisioning not just three but a cascade of future victories for the Chiefs star quarterback. He stated,

“Oh, we going for three and then we’re gonna go for 4,5,6,7,8,9! You know, we’re gonna keep on playing the game. And that’s what we do.”

His celebration echoed that of a great athlete, unmistakably resembling LeBron James. In 2020, after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship, LeBron celebrated uniquely, enjoying a premium cigar at the post-game press conference.

The Lakers star’s festivities didn’t stop there. Later, he was spotted speaking to his mother on FaceTime while lying on the floor outside the locker room, still savoring a cigar.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1315485784175120385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In another classic NBA moment, Michael Jordan, the star of the Chicago Bulls, prepared for Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals in a way that only he could. With a beer in hand, a cigar, and an aura of confidence, he seemed set on winning the 1993 Championship in just six games, declaring to the passengers of the flight he was in that he “didn’t pack for two games.” True to his words, the Chicago Bulls triumphed over the Phoenix Suns, concluding the tournament 4 games to 2.

These moments etched themselves as icons in NBA history. Moreover, Mahomes Sr.’s celebration, while not for a championship, garnered attention, marking his son’s AFC title win. Moving on, the excitement grows, hinting at an even more spectacular celebration if the Chiefs clinch the Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes Sr.’s Timeless Celebration Captivates Fans

Fans, witnessing the genuine joy of Patrick Mahomes Sr., couldn’t help but applaud the former baseball athlete. Despite aging a bit, his spirit remains unchanged. Football fans appreciated how proud he was of his son and loved his unique celebration, proving he’s the real OG.

A fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LiMAnthonyGM/status/1751827818055709088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan quipped,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/calbanks_euhoun/status/1751945372832805263?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user remarked,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/justrobync/status/1751808438835810542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different one mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HighlyRetired/status/1751998396339016085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BigBreezy29/status/1751978641225891914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kansas City Chiefs’ next challenge is Super Bowl LVIII, set against the NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET. It marks a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where Mahomes and the Chiefs secured a 31-20 victory against the 49ers. Now, under the leadership of the young and talented QB Brock Purdy, the 49ers aim to avenge their previous loss.