“We’re Going to Have a Celebration”: Colorado Athletics Director Rick George Elated After Travis Hunter Wins the Heisman Trophy

Back when Colorado’s Athletic Director Rick George decided to hire Deion Sanders for the Buffs’ football program, he never imagined the scale of success that players would achieve under Coach Prime. Fast forward to two years, and Buffs star Travis Hunter has won the Heisman and 7 other individual awards. History has been made, and Rick is promised that the success will be celebrated to the fullest.

In Rick’s interview with DNVR Buffs shortly after Hunter’s historic Heisman win, the Colorado athletic director couldn’t hide his pride and happiness in the Buffs’ 2024 season. A particularly strong one that even saw them secure a bowl game.

Rick, in particular, highlighted Shedeur and Travis Hunter as the flagbearers for the program’s success story and thanked them for making the Buffs so significant in college football.

Adding to the Buffs’ impressive season, Travis Hunter’s individual accolades, Rick conceded that celebrations are in order for the special year his football department has had. And rightfully so.

“We’re going to have a celebration because this was a special year for Colorado football in general. But to have Shedeur do what he does and Travis do what he did, winning the Heisman and bringing all this spotlight on our program, it’s a special year and we’re going to make sure that we celebrate it,” Rick announced.

As happy as Rick was with the award haul by Travis, it also poses a slight headache when it comes to the display and storage of the awards. Back in 2022, Rick George introduced Legacy Hall, a Hall of Fame legacy wing where the best from Colorado and their recognitions are presented. And this year’s tally will be put on display there.

The problem, however, is the unexpectedly high number of awards that the Buffaloes have won this season. Rick was therefore confused about how to display all those awards in a not-so-big area, which is the Legacy Hall, and even asked for help on the podcast.

“Well, sh*t, I don’t know. I’m gonna need somebody [to help with the Legacy Hall]. Somebody’s gonna have to help me because we got the Heisman, we’ve got the Thorpe Award from last year, we’ve got the Biletnikoff… and the Walter Camp Award.”

Colorado AD Rick George live on @DNVR_Buffs about additions to Legacy Hall in the Champions Center: “We’re going to figure it out and we’re going to have a celebration about that.”https://t.co/AScGZGURu7 pic.twitter.com/WEhkHgzWEd — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) December 15, 2024

That said, celebrations may already be in order from Travis’ side. As per reports, the Buffs star flew 50+ teammates and staff to New York for the Heisman ceremony. With all his well-wishers by his side, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hunter take them out for a celebration after the ceremony.

Travis flew 50+ teammates, staff at his expense to New York for the ceremony. — Laura Levy (@lauralevyCO) December 15, 2024

It wouldn’t be hard to imagine the Buffs team partying hard for the next few days. They have certainly earned it.