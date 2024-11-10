Colorado’s Director of Athletics Had Just 3 Words To Spare As Shedeur Sanders Roots For Travis Hunter To Win the Heisman

The Buffs dominated the Texas Tech in the second half pulling their seventh win of the season. With this, the growing Heisman chatter has only grown for the better of Travis Hunter. And Shedeur Sanders supports it like a classy teammate.

After a blockbuster second-half comeback, Shedeur turned up as a true hero for the Buffs with the ball scoring three touchdowns for 291 yards. But Travis wasn’t too far behind.

There isn’t a game where Travis hasn’t balled out and the game against Texas Tech was no different. This time it was more on the offensive side of the ball. As a receiver, he covered 99 yards in 9 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Reacting to Travis’ game, Shedeur was certain that he wouldn’t slow down without winning the Heisman trophy. Furthermore, since the chatter around his Heisman chances has increased, Shedeur, like a true teammate, took to X to tweet out his support for the projected number-one overall pick of next year’s draft.

“Travis Hunter should win the Heisman.”

Shedeur, who knows that even he has some real chances to win the Heisman took the selfless route to show respect and support for his teammate who has some great things ahead in his football journey.

However, Colorado’s Director of Athletics Rick George wasn’t convinced by how Shedeur gave up on his Heisman hopes. George replied to Shedeur’s post by tweeting, “So should you!”

This was certainly an encouraging tweet by George who saw a Heisman spark in Shedeur in the second half against Texas Tech. After all the comeback shouldn’t have been possible without Shedeur’s poise and leadership.

If Deion Sanders had to pick one between Travis and Shedeur

Before the game against Texas Tech, Coach Prime was posed with a serious question about the two worthy Heisman contenders in his team. Deion didnt stutter when naming his pick for the Heisman trophy.

“Travis gets my vote. Travis is the best player in college football,” Prime said without any hesitation.

Though it was an easy pick for Deion considering how Travis has been all season long but as CU enters its last three games it appears as if Shedeur isn’t done yet.

The young QB has seemingly put CU in a position of dominance and continues to ride the Big 12 wave like a champion. With him as the signal caller, the Colorado Buffaloes could play in the Big 12 championship game after 19 years.