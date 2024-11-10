mobile app bar

Colorado’s Director of Athletics Had Just 3 Words To Spare As Shedeur Sanders Roots For Travis Hunter To Win the Heisman

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shedeur Sanders vs Travis Hunter NIL Valuation: Comparing Brands Deals Signed by the CFB Superstars

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
Credit – USA TDOAY Sports

The Buffs dominated the Texas Tech in the second half pulling their seventh win of the season. With this, the growing Heisman chatter has only grown for the better of Travis Hunter. And Shedeur Sanders supports it like a classy teammate.

After a blockbuster second-half comeback, Shedeur turned up as a true hero for the Buffs with the ball scoring three touchdowns for 291 yards. But Travis wasn’t too far behind.

There isn’t a game where Travis hasn’t balled out and the game against Texas Tech was no different. This time it was more on the offensive side of the ball. As a receiver, he covered 99 yards in 9 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Reacting to Travis’ game, Shedeur was certain that he wouldn’t slow down without winning the Heisman trophy. Furthermore, since the chatter around his Heisman chances has increased, Shedeur, like a true teammate, took to X to tweet out his support for the projected number-one overall pick of next year’s draft.

“Travis Hunter should win the Heisman.”

Shedeur, who knows that even he has some real chances to win the Heisman took the selfless route to show respect and support for his teammate who has some great things ahead in his football journey.

However, Colorado’s Director of Athletics Rick George wasn’t convinced by how Shedeur gave up on his Heisman hopes. George replied to Shedeur’s post by tweeting“So should you!”

This was certainly an encouraging tweet by George who saw a Heisman spark in Shedeur in the second half against Texas Tech. After all the comeback shouldn’t have been possible without Shedeur’s poise and leadership.

If Deion Sanders had to pick one between Travis and Shedeur

Before the game against Texas Tech, Coach Prime was posed with a serious question about the two worthy Heisman contenders in his team. Deion didnt stutter when naming his pick for the Heisman trophy.

Travis gets my vote. Travis is the best player in college football,” Prime said without any hesitation.

Though it was an easy pick for Deion considering how Travis has been all season long but as CU enters its last three games it appears as if Shedeur isn’t done yet.

The young QB has seemingly put CU in a position of dominance and continues to ride the Big 12 wave like a champion. With him as the signal caller, the Colorado Buffaloes could play in the Big 12 championship game after 19 years.

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these