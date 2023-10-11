With a 17x Jump in Social Media Following, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Breaks the ‘1,000,000 Followers’ Barrier on Instagram

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has revolutionized Colorado’s football program on social media, now propelling it to one million Instagram followers. This meteoric rise marks a significant shift from their earlier social media presence, showcasing Sanders’ profound impact.

In a recent analysis by Adam Breneman and Front Office Sports, Deion’s impact in Boulder resembles Hollywood, attracting celebrities, private jets, and TV viewers. He’s not just a coach but a life-changer for students. In just three weeks, he garnered $45 million in earned media and an astonishing $90 million in media ad value. The Deion Sanders magic is real.

Deion Sanders Turning Colorado Buffaloes into a Renowned Extravaganza

From a mere 58,000 followers to 1,000,000 followers, Colorado now stands alongside college football giants like Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State. Coach Prime’s influence on the Buffaloes is undeniable, creating unprecedented buzz.

With a competitive 4-2 record and bowl eligibility on the horizon, Sanders has transformed the team’s prospects, something unimaginable just a year ago. Bringing in stars like his sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo, and two-way star Travis Hunter, Coach Prime elevated the team’s quality.

On-field success, season hype, and a remarkable roster transformation led to growth in every aspect. Deion, alongside athletic director Rick George, brought the buzz to Colorado football. They transformed it from obscurity to the limelight. Who would have imagined a team that went 1-11 last season would now be in the spotlight? All thanks to the NFL Hall of Famer and arguably the best cornerback in history.

Since 2022, merchandise sales have skyrocketed by a staggering 525 percent. A single game against Nebraska injected a remarkable $17 million into the local economy. The remade college team drew 42.8 million viewers, leading to an 843 percent surge in social media followers.

Exploring the Lucrative Bonuses Set for Coach Prime

Deion Sanders’ influence on Colorado, both on and off the field, is undeniable. It seems like he is just getting in reshaping the Buffaloes’ national image. The University of Colorado made a significant move in December 2022 by hiring Deion Sanders as head coach. His five-year deal, valued at up to $29.5 million, demonstrates the Buffaloes’ commitment to rebuilding their football program.

His annual salary increased by $200,000 over the contract’s duration, reaching $6.3 million in 2027. The deal also included performance-based bonuses and a potential extension clause. Furthermore, let’s take a look at the various lucrative bonuses for Coach Prime tied to Colorado’s success:

