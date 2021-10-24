“We’re gonna shove a towel down your a** and put powder everywhere”: Tom Brady put Ryan Jensen on alert with a ‘no more a** sweat’ warning ahead of Bucs Super Bowl run

Tom Brady is an interesting man, and with that he has some interesting quirks, things you would never expect anyone to look out for as an NFL quarterback.

By now, the story of Brady’s Tampa Bay takeover is pretty well documented, but the stories that come out of that entire year are still crazy to behold. We all know how Brady had a falling out with the New England Patriots, and, seeking greener pastures signed with Tampa Bay.

Early and mid-season troubles had people doubting Brady’s ability to win without Belichick, and the narrative seemed perfectly set up to cater towards Brady’s demise. All that was eventually complete nonsense as the Buccaneers wouldn’t lose a game after sitting at 7-5 on their way to a Super Bowl win. Brady’s still dominating this year, sitting at first in the league in passing yards.

Tom Brady leads the league in passing yards with 2,064. The last time he led the league in passing yards? He won MVP. 📺: #CHIvsTB — Sunday 4:25pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1JY5NnQcJj — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2021

The call that kickstarted this dominance? No, it wasn’t the one he made to Bruce Arians about overhauling the offense, it was the one he made to Bucs center Ryan Jensen about his sweaty butt.

Tom Brady told Ryan Jensen he had to powder his a**

Brady is very particular when it comes to playing football. He desires perfection, and in order to achieve it, he has to ensure that all the conditions are the way he desires it to be.

That includes making sure the ball isn’t too dry or moist, and that very heavily, apparently, depends on how sweaty the center’s butt is.

Before Brady joined the Buccaneers, he made sure to call all of his teammates to connect with them as due to the Covid-19 pandemic, teams weren’t allowed to have in-person training camps or practices last year which made forming chemistry early on more difficult than in previous years.

Brady’s first practice with the Buccaneers ended in one key takeaway: center Ryan Jensen had to have a dryer butt. That led to this Tweet by the center:

“First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more ass sweat.” –@TomBrady #sweatmetigation101 pic.twitter.com/V1uYkiekgg — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) May 20, 2020

Brady would also tell his then-new center, “We’re gonna shove a towel down your a– and put powder everywhere.” Safe to say, Jensen would have definitely worked on what Brady taught him, and clearly it worked, as evidenced by the Bucs Super Bowl win.

