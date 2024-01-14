“We’re Stuck With Fake A** Jake from State Farm & Patrick Mahomes”: Nike’s Old Snow Day Commercial Goes Viral Yet Again as Chiefs Torture Dolphins in Harsh Weather

The football craze in the country is off the charts as the NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday. Yet, fans are reminiscing about the good old days when sports commercials were hardcore and enjoyable. A recent viral 8-year-old ad has sparked discussions, with fans noting the absence of similarly impactful advertisements nowadays.

Advertisement

A viral commercial making waves on the internet revolves around the theme of “Snow Day,” released by Nike in 2015. The ad kicks off with the former Patriots TE, Rob Gronkowski, waking up to the joyous news of a snow day. Full of excitement, Gronk gets geared up in Nike sports attire, grabs a football, and one by one invites fellow athletes to join him for a game in the snow.

Advertisement

Besides Gronkowski, this ad showcased more than 20 star athletes, including Ndamukong Suh, LeSean McCoy, Luke Kuechly, Odell Beckham Jr., Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Marcus Mariota, among others. Towards the end, they split into two teams, one led by Rob Gronkowski and the other by Ndamukong Suh, engaging in a spirited game of football on a snow-covered field.

The commercial brilliantly features Nike’s range of sportswear throughout and the ad concludes with the tagline “Get Out Here.” It delivers a powerful message that even ruthless winters can’t break a passionate athlete’s spirit to perform. Moreover, as the video went viral on the internet, fans can’t help but talk about how much they miss such ads.

A fan said, “They don’t make commercials like they used to. Especially sports commercials. Now we’re stuck with fake ass Jake from State Farm and Patrick Mahomes everywhere”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ThatRealSteel/status/1746271293060645193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “League is too soft now they would have to delay the filming of this commercial due to road conditions”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealDealEsq77/status/1746277780617138383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else stated, “This ad deserves appreciation. ….I doubt anything like this will happen again in today’s time with such big star plyers coming all together.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/travkreed94558/status/1746402178187841666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This Nike ad truly captured the essence of the game, hitting a chord with viewers. Its inspiring portrayal had the ability to make anyone want to round up their friends for a snowy game. Even after 8 years, its appeal continues to captivate the audience. The ad was reminiscent of the snowy conditions of today’s Chiefs game against the Dolphins, which had Kansas City witness -30 temperatures.

Chiefs Overcome Conditions to Secure Dominant Victory Over Dolphins

The ad gained attention as the NFL faced challenges from harsh winter conditions recently. Extremely low temperatures have made it tough for games to proceed smoothly. The Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game got postponed and now instead of Sunday, it will be played on Monday afternoon. Moreover, similar discussions were happening before the Chiefs’ game at Arrowhead on Saturday.

Despite the challenges, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to play against the Dolphins on Saturday night. They secured a spot in the Divisional round of the playoffs by defeating Miami 26-7. The game was pretty one-sided, with the Chiefs dominating throughout.

The Miami Dolphins only scored a touchdown in the second quarter when Tua threw a 53-yard pass to Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, their offense couldn’t match up to the formidable Chiefs’ defense. Star players for the Chiefs, WR Rashee Rice and running back Isiah Pacheco, each scored a touchdown, contributing to their victory.