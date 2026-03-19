Fact Check: Did Cardi B Call Security on Stefon Diggs at T-Mobile Arena?

Even before Stefon Diggs played in Super Bowl LX on February 8, online reports suggested that he and Cardi B had already broken up. Just hours before that, the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker had reportedly spent a whopping $1 million to celebrate her boyfriend reaching the big game. Now, just over a month later, the two are completely done, with the relationship taking a sharp turn for the worse.

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According to US Weekly, Cardi B ended things with the former New England Patriots wide receiver because he “betrayed her so many times.” Her friends reportedly got involved as well, urging her to move on for good rather than going through another temporary breakup. It appears she took that advice. But has she also completely shut him out from seeing their son, Baby Brim?

Claim: During Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour concert at T-Mobile Center, Diggs allegedly tried to reach out and speak to his son while he was with the rapper. The attempt reportedly failed, with security escorting the free agent wide receiver away.

Source of the claim: One of the most circulated posts came from a user named SAMSON on Twitter. The tweet about Diggs’ alleged attempt to meet his son, followed by him being escorted out by Card’s security, racked up over 500k views in just eight hours. The post also included an Instagram story from Diggs, where he appeared to vent about toxic behavior and relationships.

“You think you hurt me? Nah, you just showed who you really are. Fake a** love playing victim when you the one who switched up. I’m good without your toxic energy,” the IG story read.

Stefon Diggs was reportedly escorted out of the T-Mobile Arena by security after he tried to confront Cardi B about his son. According to the incident, Cardi B quickly called security on him, leading to Diggs and his friends being removed from the venue. He later shared details… pic.twitter.com/B7Io5Xp7lR — SAMSON (@Samsonthegoat25) March 19, 2026

Verdict: False. Aside from SAMSON and a few other social media posts, no credible source has confirmed the incident.

Twitter’s AI bot Grok also flagged the claim as fake, noting that the Instagram story being circulated was not recent. Over the past 24 hours, Diggs has only posted images of himself promoting apparel from his luxury fashion brand, LIEM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIEM (@liemhomme)

As for whether Diggs and Cardi B reconcile, it’s unclear. However, the breakup appears serious, with reports pointing to trust issues, alleged infidelity, and a relationship that had become “too heated and complicated.”

On the football side, Diggs remains a free agent heading into the 2026 NFL season after being released by the Patriots following their Super Bowl loss against the Seahawks. Despite a 1,000-yard season with four touchdowns, interest has been limited so far, though some analysts believe he could still be a solid fit for teams like the Dolphins, Chargers or Ravens.

Any team in need of a wide receiver could benefit from adding Diggs to the roster, but they would also hope he arrives without off-field distractions… Something that wasn’t always the case during his time in New England.