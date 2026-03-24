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“My Agents Were Strongly Against It”: Tom Brady Reveals He Made a Big Financial Commitment Before Making the Patriots Roster in 2000

Samnur Reza
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Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady (10) during the 1996 season.

While Tom Brady is now the undisputed GOAT of football, it’s easy to forget just how unlikely his rise was to the top. The guy was picked 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft and barely got a sniff as a rookie, throwing just three passes all year. Then, the next season, he was leading the Patriots as the starter, winning 14 games and bringing home their first-ever Super Bowl. While no one could have imagined such a turnaround, it seems even his agents had doubts. Brady, however, believed.

In his weekly newsletter, 199, Brady recalled that after getting drafted and sitting fourth on the depth chart, there wasn’t much guarantee he’d make the 53-man roster. When does that ever happen anyway?

Yet, the future multi-million-per-year QB believed he belonged and even decided to buy a house from his teammate in Franklin, Massachusetts. As expected, Brady’s agents didn’t support the move.

“Two weeks before final cuts, I wanted to buy my teammate Ty Law’s old house. My agents were strongly against it. They advised me to wait until I made the team before I made any big financial commitments. And I was like, ‘dude, I’m going to make the team, don’t worry about it,'” Brady recalled.

This insane financial decision was one of the examples Brady used in his newsletter to illustrate what he calls “naïveté.” He was facing one of the steepest uphill battles as a rookie, but he didn’t fully grasp the challenges, which helped him to move with confidence. And no hesitation whatsoever. He took risks and stayed committed.

“I never truly understood how difficult the path to success actually is. When I look back at my journey, the path seems next to impossible. I find myself thinking about all the different reasons it was hard or why it should have failed. The way I did it doesn’t look like something that should have worked. And it might not have if I knew any better at the time,” he penned, adding,

“Obviously, everything worked out, but at no point was it obvious that it would work out at the time. When people talk about ignorance being bliss, this is what they mean. This is the power of naïveté: all the space that’s eventually taken up by knowing, can be filled instead by believing and doing. Which are far more powerful when you’re trying to do something new.”

Other examples he pointed to as naivety include not even filling out college applications because he believed he’d land a scholarship. And after eventually somehow getting a full-ride at Michigan, he lost his recruiting head coach and coordinator, which could have easily derailed him.

But once again, that same naïveté kept him from focusing on what could go wrong and instead helped him focus on what he could control and improve. And the rest, as they say, is history.

But this doesn’t mean Brady is encouraging someone to be blindly reckless. Committing to a goal is a must, blocking out white noise is great for growth, and continuing to move forward is part of the journey. But taking advice from the right people is just as necessary. Naïveté only works when it’s backed by effort and accountability.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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