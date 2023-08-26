Tom Brady’s Mom Calling Him ‘as Quick as Russell Wilson,’ Once Ignited a Hilarious Response from the GOAT; “Don’t Know What You’re Watching”

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12, left) kisses mother Galynn Brady (right) after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Even the legendary Tom Brady, with his record-breaking Super Bowl victories, had his moments when he also required a little push. The 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is often hailed as one of the greatest of all time. However, even he had to find motivation in his mother. In a heartwarming revelation in 2016, Brady shared an incident that shed light on his down-to-earth nature. Looks like even the GOATs feel low from time to time.

While discussing the agility and swiftness of quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, Brady’s mom chipped in with a unique perspective. She compared her son to the likes of Russell Wilson suggesting, he is ‘as quick as Russell Wilson’. The QB couldn’t help but chuckle at the comment and responded with a hint of humor.

Brady’s Modest Beginnings: From High School to NFL Icon

Despite becoming arguably the most successful QB in NFL history, Brady’s journey to greatness had its own ups and downs. To become the GOAT, Tom Brady went through his own unique set of challenges. Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival, Brady shared a memory of his modest beginnings He admitted to being a backup QB for a freshman team that ended up with a winless record of 0-8. He said, “That tells you how bad our team was, that I couldn’t even get on the lineup and we didn’t even win a game!”

Amidst all these hurdles early on in his career, it was Brady’s mother who emerged as his cheerleader. Her words of encouragement were a cornerstone of his confidence. He said,

“My mom was always the one that said, ‘You can do it. You can do it, sweetheart. She still says that! I would say, ‘Mom — guys like Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, they make all these great plays with their feet.’ And [she’d say], ‘Well, you’re just as fast as they are!’ I said, ‘Mom, I don’t know what you’re watching.’”

Brady’s journey from high school to NFL icon was shaped by moments like these. It shows that even greats like Tom Brady are human and have their down-lows just like any other person does.

Russell Wilson Recognized Tom Brady as the ‘GOAT’

Greatness recognizes greatness. In the world of sports, this is a common metaphor that has from time to time proven true. Similar was the case with Russell Wilson. Although, it’s true that Brady doesn’t require a stamp of greatness from anyone else. Still, getting praised by another generational talent is always good to hear. When Tom Brady first retired in 2022, Wilson paid homage to Brady’s fantastic journey via Twitter (now X), saying,

“Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12″

During the Super Bowl in Tampa, Wilson really opened up about his feelings about Tom Brady where he acknowledged that “of course” he considers him to be the greatest. He had said, “He’s won more championships than anybody else“. While talking about winning a Super Bowl ring, he had said,

“I think that’s why you play this game, to win ‘em. And he’s been able to do that over the years. The thing about Tom is — he’s super clutch. He’s on time. When the game is on the line, he has no fear. … I’ve got a lot of respect for Tom. How could you not? “He’s the greatest of all time.”

Russell Wilson has utmost respect for Brady. Needless to say, Brady will always have a legacy that will keep on defining generations to come.