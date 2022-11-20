What Are NFL Players Wearing On Their Necks? Q-Collar NFL Explained

Jul 27, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) wears a Q-collar under his helmet during day one of training camp at The Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NFL player safety is the most important thing the league can take care of right now. Q collars are designed to help people withstand severe injury.

What Do NFL Players Have On Their Necks? What Is A Q Collar In NFL?

The most common injuries in the NFL are head injuries. Concussions run rampant, and the NFL tries to ensure that these injuries are limited.

One way they’re doing this is by using certain equipment that makes it harder for the head to move around in players’ helmets. The Q-collar does exactly.

The Q-collar limits the damage of severe hits that can lead to concussions and head injuries. As per the Q-collar website:

“Because the brain floats inside the skull, it moves — sometimes with great force — when the head is exposed to an impact. By applying light pressure to the sides of the neck, the Q-Collar increases blood volume in the brain’s venous structures, reducing the harmful internal movement that causes brain injury.”

Dre Tranquill posted this during his Thursday Night Football matchup earlier this year against the Chiefs.

I am excited to officially partner with @qcollarofficial to help protect my brain. They are the only FDA cleared device to show a decreased risk for brain injury. Q-Collar gives me the confidence that I’m doing everything within my control to stay healthy for my family & team🧠🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGA0Pz4rRW — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) September 15, 2022

Many players use them, and here’s a more up-close view of one.

In the end, anything for player safety is worth it.

