What Channels Are the NFL Games on for Week 5 of 2022-23 season?

NFL Week 5 has already kicked off with Thursday Night Football as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9, and the games are set to get even better.

We have a full slate of games once again on Sunday, and then Monday Night Football gives us a prime-time battle between two division rivals.

The NFL has slowly started to open up between the good and bad teams, but there’s still an extreme amount of parity with a large number of teams sitting at 2-2, and there is only one undefeated team remaining, a surprising amount this early into the year.

There are no clear Super Bowl favorites either right now. Everyone is still in the race at this point, and the big teams have all taken some surprising losses already.

However, given the amount of parity, and the inconclusiveness of the season so far, it’s too early to write anyone off or pencil anyone in for a great year. Anything can happen, and it’s a long season ahead.

Seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs with the number 1 seed having a bye, following the playoff format implemented two seasons ago.

In honor of the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup with the Bengals, here’s Lamar Jackson’s ever-so iconic “Houdini” spin move pic.twitter.com/ljRZNEyJ8Q — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 7, 2022

What channel is every NFL week 5 game on?

Every NFL game will be available on different channels, and here’s a detailed look at which game is at what time and on which channel. The times are all in Eastern Time.

Sunday, Oct. 9 Giants @ Packers (London) 9:30 AM NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 9 Steelers @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 Chargers @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 Texans @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 Bears @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Lions @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Seahawks @ Saints 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Dolphins @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 Falcons @ Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Titans @ Commanders 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 49ers @ Panthers 4:05 PM CBS Sunday, Oct. 9 Eagles @ Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Cowboys @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX Sunday, Oct. 9 Bengals @ Ravens 8:20 PM NBC Monday, Oct. 10 Raiders @ Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN

How to stream week 5 matches?

If you don’t have cable, there are several streaming options you can use. NFL Plus is a great way to catch all the action for a relatively cheap price. The subscription plan is $5 per month or $30 per year. You’ll have access to it on your phone or laptop, all live local and national games, live game audio, and more.

The NFL has also partnered with Amazon Prime to roll out a new streaming option for certain games. Thursday Night Football will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. Amazon will give you a 30-day free trial before you can commit to the action.

The other big option is to go with NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night games. Otherwise, Paramount +, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer various plans.

