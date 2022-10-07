Is Antonio Brown-Gisele Bundchen’s Controversial Post Photoshopped?

Antonio Brown recently posted a photo with Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen on his Instagram handle. However, fans are opining that the image looks doctored.

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial wide receivers to ever play the game. There is no doubt about the fact that he was indeed one of best in the game, however, his constant urge to land in controversies destroyed his career.

His first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers were simply astounding. However, his feud with the teammates resulted in a decline in the team’s and his own performances.

Post that, he was given a massive chance to earn his way back into the league by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not many thought roping him in was a good choice but Brady felt otherwise.

Although he did well in some of the games, his shirtless parade after a Jets game last season forced the Bucs to throw him out. Recently, he has been trying to make his way into the competition but not many teams have shown interest in adding him to their roster.

Is Antonio Brown’s photo with Gisele Bundchen photoshopped?

Brown launched a full fledged attack against the Bucs after he was asked to leave. Apart from reprimanding Bruce Arians, he also said a few things against Brady.

In recent times, Antonio hadn’t spoken much about Brady but as the world knows, he just can’t keep himself away from anything which is trending in the news world.

As Brady-Gisele divorce speculations are reaching all time high, recently, Antonio posted an image with the supermodel on his Instagram handle with a rather cryptic caption.

Deservedly, he was reprimanded by fans for his cheap social media stunt. He posted the image a little after he was caught exposing himself in a hotel pool in Dubai.

As it turns out, many are opining that there is a high possibility that the photo which Antonio posted is an edited image and not an original one.

NFL fans pointed out that uploading a supposedly edited image with Gisele at a time when things aren’t going well in her personal life is absolutely disgusting. They reminded Brown that Tom was the one who helped him have another shot in the NFL.

