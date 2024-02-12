Last night was one for the history books. Patrick Mahomes took the Kansas City Chiefs to an epic win, pulling off a nail-biting 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. They snagged their second consecutive Super Bowl title of the decade, and third in five years. In those five years, only Brady managed to trump Mahomes on the big stage.

Advertisement

This victory, of course, is reigniting the whole Mahomes vs. Brady debate. Mahomes’ magic on the field last night, his third MVP title, and those jaw-dropping stats are all fueling the fire. Comparing him to the legendary Tom Brady isn’t new, but after pulling off this legendary win, the conversation’s just getting started.

Mahomes, clinching the Super Bowl MVP for the third time, racked up a whopping 399 all-purpose yards—333 in the air and 66 on the ground—tossed two touchdowns, and even with an interception, his performance was nothing short of stellar. That clutch 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman sealed the deal, giving the Chiefs the win.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1756900795717730702?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The debate over whether Mahomes could surpass Brady’s legendary status has been reignited with fervor following Sunday’s game. The Chiefs’ quarterback has long been measured against Brady, and their latest triumph—mirroring a feat only Brady’s teams achieved two decades ago—has intensified these comparisons.

Yet, Mahomes maintains a humble perspective when discussing these parallels. He expressed his difficulty hearing such comparisons, especially since Brady defeated him in a Super Bowl face-off. “To me, it’s always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes reflected on “NFL GameDay” after their victory.

Despite being a step closer to Brady’s record, Mahomes acknowledges the significant gap that still exists—he remains four championships short of Brady’s tally. His teammate, Travis Kelce, might see Mahomes catching up to all of Brady’s accolades, but the two-time NFL MVP himself has not dwelled much on the comparison. “I mean, I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Mahomes said, underscoring his focus on being the best player he can be, supported by a team of exceptional talent.

Mahomes’ outlook is forward-looking yet grounded. He emphasizes his immediate goals over long-term records. “And then, if you ask me that question in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long way away still.” This mindset reveals not just an athlete’s ambition but a leader’s vision—aiming for greatness while acknowledging the journey it entails.