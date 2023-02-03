“What Goes Up, Must Come Down” : Travis Kelce Recalls When He Once Got Power Bombed By Derwin James

Seeing NFL players, especially defensive ones, recreate iconic wrestling moves on the field is nothing new. Although it is a bit surprising anytime someone tries it, it is certainly not unexpected. Unless you’re on the receiving end, of course. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a run-in with a rather common wrestling move: a powerbomb, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Talking on his show “New Heights”, Kelce describes his thought process when he was power bombed by Chargers’ Derwin James. He says, “I made a cutback, and he is on me like lightning. He surprised the s–t out of me. The lower man always wins in football. When I felt him wrap his arms around my legs, honestly, I’m chuckling in my head.”

“I’m like, ‘This is not about to end well for me right now. I’m going up. What goes up must come down. The body slam was funny, but what was even more comical was the fact that he asked me after that drive, ‘Bruh, you good?’. What a great guy, man,” adds Kelce.

Kelce then went on to acknowledge that the entire situation was kind of his fault. “I catch the ball thinking that [Mahomes] threw me short when the reality is that I could have just turned up and ran to the pylon and gotten to the end zone. When you watch the film, you’re just kicking yourself in the head. I kind of deserved to get my ass power bombed in that situation for not getting it into the end zone,” he says.

Travis Kelce set to face brother Jason Kelce in Super Bowl LVII

The Kelce brothers are set to make history in the NFL by being the first sibling pair to face each other in a Super Bowl game. Jason Kelce, who plays at center for the Philadelphia Eagles, won a Super Bowl back in 2018 by beating the Bill Belichick -Tom Brady duo at the New England Patriots. This time around, he might just have a far more difficult pairing to crack. Fortunately, he won’t be facing them.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ signal caller Patrick Mahomes are an unstoppable force of nature. When these two click on the field, the opposing defense cannot even think about stopping the onslaught coming their way. However, given that teams have managed to beat the Chiefs this season, the Eagles will be rolling through those tapes to find a weak spot to exploit.

Added to that, Mahomes’ injury is still a concern, though he managed to hop his way over the Cincinnati Bengals. Understandably, there is not a lot of information about his injury. However, fans will still be concerned. Naturally, everyone wants to see their main man in full form in a Super Bowl game. Who will come out on top in this tug-of-war between behemoths?

