Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Contract & FOX Deal 2023: All You Need to Know

At last, the dreaded moment has come. What fans hoped and prayed would be delayed for another year, has happened now. The legendary Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, has finally decided to call it a game. For good, this time. However, the story does not end here. With retirement comes a brand new job: becoming Fox Sports’ No.1 analyst.

One would be justified in thinking that this must be insane. Of course, it’s been a year since he signed that contract, but the doubts are still valid. For instance, how did Fox manage to bag the most popular person in the NFL community? What did it take for them to make sure he did not even consider signing up for another network? Well, the facts are as clear as day when it comes to their agreement.

The last time when Brady retired, he entered into negotiations with Fox to end up as their No. 1 analyst. Reportedly, he will also serve as their representative for clients and for promotional initiatives. Essentially, he’s going to be the face of Fox Sports for as long as he stays there. Well, the educated guess is he’ll stay there for as long as the contract says he should stay, but it’s not because of loyalty or passion.

The biggest talking point of TB12’s contract with Fox is the salary. The 7 time Super Bowl winner is set to make a whopping $375 million dollars over the course of 10 years. To put things in perspective, Brady has earned around $3oo million in salaries over the span of 23 years. So basically, he’s going to make more money in the next 10 years, than he made in the last 24 years. Reason to stay indeed.

Tom Brady leaves behind a legacy and a challenge for young QBs

Tom Brady’s retirement kickstarts a race a lot of QBs will be dreading: the race to become the next legend. Although some have already set themselves as the clear heirs to the coveted title, things can always take a U-turn in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes within striking distance of winning a second Super Bowl, this might just be the entry he needs to being the next GOAT.

However, the list does not end with him. Breakout rookie and 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, has shown some serious mettle in the few games he played this year. With a bit of fine-tuning, he could emerge as a contender for the throne. Not to forget, dual-threat maestro Lamar Jackson. He’ll be rushing to get his name on the fight list too. Then there’s Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson… oh wait. Not him.

Whoever may be on that list, it’ll be interesting to see what Brady has to say about them. It’ll be exciting, no doubt, to watch Brady give his analysis on these young and promising stars. Especially when these signal-callers will be attempting to outdo TB12’s achievements.

As of now, Fox has not made any announcements regarding TB12’s involvement in this year’s Super Bowl broadcast. However, rumors point to an appearance from the GOAT in their pregame show. Which seems the likely outcome, given Brady’s lack of experience in commentating. Brady isn’t new to playing backup, though, and those who know him can already see him making the big leagues. Fun days ahead.

