“The Pain is Over”: Tom Brady Retiring With an Emotional Message Has Shannon Sharpe Convinced He’s Gone For Good

Tom Brady has time and again been the topic of debate on ‘Undisputed’. In fact, his name has more often than not produced some uncomfortable and tense moments between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. Now, however, with the 7 time Super Bowl winner finally calling it a day, his name might not come up in the same vein on the show again. Which the hosts seem to acknowledge.

Sharpe was the first to share his opinion on the retirement news, and he opened by saying Brady has something to do with February 1, since last time too he made the announcement on the same date. Fun aside, the Hall of Famer then went on to explain why this time, Brady’s retirement message seems true and final.

Sharpe says, “I do think it’s for real. Just because of how the season played out. I think last season weighed a lot, Brady has started to look gone. And I don’t know if what happened off the field had that been brewing, weighed on his mind. It had to have weighed on his mind. And then the season not going according to Tom.”

“A football season for Tom Brady has always pretty much gone according to plan. Even if they didn’t win the Super Bowl, he played well. Last year, he didn’t play well. They didn’t go to the Super Bowl. And he had all the things going on with him off the field. And just listening to his voice and as it starts to break, you see the hurt, the pain that, ‘you know what? It’s over,” he says

Also Read: “The NFL is rigged, It’s scripted” : Patrick Mahomes is being favored by interesting parties, as per Dan Katz and PFT Commenter

Tom Brady leaves one illustrious career to start another one in retirement

Tom Brady is a visionary. Simply given the various ventures he set up to keep him occupied during his retirement. Even though his retirement message came after the day his movie 80 for Brady premiered in LA, it is definitely not going to be his main gig. How do we know? Well, his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox should be a solid sign of things to come.

Last time when he retired, Brady and Fox penned an agreement wherein Brady would become their No. 1 analyst and their representative at client functions and other meetings. Essentially, Brady agreed to be the face of Fox for the next 10 years. If that will not keep him busy, nothing else will. Although he has had some success flipping houses, he will not find it more profitable than commentating for Fox.

That being said, it is definitely going to be interesting seeing Brady talk about the young QBs trying to forge a legacy similar to his. His takes on the various candidates fans have chalked out to be the next GOAT will definitely raise a few eyebrows. In all, while the NFL has witnessed an era come to an end, the larger community might just be witnessing the birth of an equally illustrious one.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Recalls How He Was Reassured by Tom Brady About His Work Ethic