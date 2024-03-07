New England Patriots Free Agency Rumors: Boston’s Looking For a WR, But What Options Do They Have?

The New England Patriots suffered immensely this season, with sporadic wins leading to a mediocre 4-13 final tally. They also suffered a setback parting with one of the most coveted head coaches Bill Belichick after the season. However, gearing up for their upcoming season under Jerod Mayo, the team is looking to expand their current roster.

The 2024 NFL Draft presents the perfect opportunity to utilize their third overall pick and strengthen the offense. While the predictions support the entry of a new quarterback in the first round, there is more room for wide receiver subsequently. Ransacking through the free-agent market is a good option for the Patriots, especially as some premium options are available. Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, Gabe Davis, Darnell Mooney and Tyler Boyd form the top options for the New England Patriots if they take the free-agent road.

There are several teams already looking forward to signing Calvin Ridley. One of these is the Jacksonville Jaguars who seem ready to bring the wide receiver back to their team. His spot as the top name in WR free agents has caused Spotrac to predict a 3-year contract with at least $66 million deal with $42 million in practical guarantees for him.

On the flip side, the Arizona Cardinals disassociated with Marquis Brown after two years. Now, his potential landing spots include teams like the Patriots, alongside the Panthers, Titans, and even the Chiefs. However, the draft rumors for the Patriots haven’t settled since the NFL Combine 2024 hit discussions.

New England Patriots Draft Rumors All Over the Place

The New England Patriots have shown great resolve to bring a change in the team’s regime. Robert Kraft takes center for ending his 23-year-long association with Bill Belichick, thus evidently prioritizing the team’s growth. But, as the draft approaches, there is much turmoil around the Patriots’ preferences, which remain under wraps.

The unconventional hiring of Jerod Mayo has further increased the intrigue for those who are interested in the team’s dynamics. Multiple media houses have reported that there is very little information available on the New England Patriots’ approach. However, there are some mock drafts available for the team, with numbers set to vary if Mac Jones is traded.

The first two rounds are expected to be utilized to strengthen their offense with Jayden Daniels as the first-round pick. Second in line could be a wide receiver in the face of Ladd McConkey from Georgia, in case the free agent market doesn’t suit their unconventional ways. According to a report from NBC Boston, Kraft’s team might be looking to restaff their front office, shortly after the NFL Draft this year. That being said, the draft choice in McConkey can only take shape if he made it to the second day, as many top teams are looking to expand their receivers list.