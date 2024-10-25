mobile app bar

Matthew Stafford Hilariously Drops the Mic On Wife Kelly Stafford For Having ‘Respect Issues’

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

The playful banter that exists between Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly can be taken as a sign of a couple truly in love with each other. The pair have been together since their college days back when Matthew was a football prodigy in Georgia, and Kelly a cheerleader. Evidently, the relationship has grown to an extent that they both are fully comfortable with their personalities and are OK pulling each other’s legs in public.

On the latest episode of The Morning Show with Kelly Stafford and Hank Winchester, she revealed she was once sent to the principal in school for talking back to a teacher twice. Kelly was interrupted mid conversation by her husband who remarked: “Super on brand for you.”

Winchester, who is close to the couple, added by saying, “a little mouthy.” Kelly was a little miffed by Matthew’s response, but the banter went into a lighthearted zone after that.

The conversation began with the Rams’ QB and his wife talking about the first time they were called into the principal’s office over a prank that one of their daughters pulled. Then, they began narrating their own experience from college.

Kelly is known for being outspoken. It seems, she was even more during college. Kelly’s vocal personality has also landed her in trouble with the fans on several occasions.

She, for instance, has been severely disliked by the Detroit Lions’ fans ever since Matthew left for the Los Angeles Rams after 11 seasons. Kelly’s comments at the time could have possibly triggered the fans.
In another incident, Kelly was criticized heavily for speaking publicly about dating Joe Cox in an effort to make Matthew jealous. This was during the duo’s time in Georgia. She eventually apologized for it.

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush

