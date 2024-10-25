What Happened to Kam Curl? Rams Safety Returns After Sustaining Knee Injury While Tackling Justin Jefferson

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) picks up a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (not pictured) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium and runs it back for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams were already going to have a tough time containing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Thursday Night Football. For a brief moment, their job got even harder.

On the Vikings’ opening drive, Rams safety Kam Curl sustained a knee injury. The issue occurred when Curl charged in from his zone responsibility to tackle Jefferson. As Curl was dragging him to the turf, linebacker Christian Rozeboom came over to help and delivered a big blow to the duo.

Moments later, Curl was helped to the locker room by two Los Angeles staffers. The Rams immediately deemed him questionable to return. Fortunately for them, Curl did re-enter the game on their first defensive possession of the second quarter. With him in tow, Los Angeles forced Minnesota to punt on their third offensive drive.

Los Angeles needs Kam Curl to slow Vikings’ passing attack

Entering action, Los Angeles’ pass defense ranked 18th (211.8) in passing yards allowed per game. Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold shredded them in the first quarter, though, completing all eight of his passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Five of Darnold’s completions went to Jefferson, who totaled 68 yards in the frame. Unless the Rams figure out a way to cover him and the rest of the Vikings’ weapons, Los Angeles’ offense will have to go stride-for-stride to have a chance to win.

So far, they’ve been up to the task. Quarterback Matthew Stafford answered each Minnesota touchdown drive with one of his own. Running Back, Kyren Williams scored on a 5-yard pass from Stafford on their first possession. On the second, Stafford located longtime receiver Cooper Kupp for a 7-yard touchdown.

Both Kupp and receiver Puka Nacua returned from stints on injured reserve this evening. Their presence just may be able to allow the Rams, who were 2.5-point underdogs, to pull off a much-needed upset.