What Happened to Matthew Stafford: Exploring Rams QB’s Injury and Potential Comeback

Oct 15, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Mathew Stafford throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a NFL game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

In a setback for the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford finds himself grappling with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. Ram’s head coach Sean McVay revealed this injury, labeling Matthew’s condition as day-to-day.

Advertisement

While McVay expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more severe, it casts a shadow of uncertainty over the Ram’s championship aspirations for the 2023 season. The QB’s injury woes stemmed from his relentless pursuit of extra points during the Ram’s loss against the Cowboys on Sunday. With two consecutive losses to formidable opponents, their playoff hopes are dwindling.

Sean McVay addressed the situation where he stressed a day-to-day approach and the need for contingency plans following Matthew’s thumb injury. The initial incident occurred during a throw to wide receiver Puka Nacua in the red zone, with a thumb-to-helmet contact during a 2-point conversion attempt.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CoachspeakIndex/status/1719395193701716448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I think we’re taking it a day at a time. We definitely have to get some contingency plans in order.” Rams’ head coach said during a video conference with reporters, on Monday.

The UCL in the thumb, situated along the inside of the metacarpophalangeal (MCP) joint, plays a pivotal role in maintaining thumb stability, particularly during pinching and gripping activities. Los Angeles Rams backup QB is Brett Rypien, who joined the team in May. With McVay’s confidence in Matthew Stafford, he refrained from signing another quarterback in the interim.

Matthew Stafford’s UCL Sprain Recovery Timeline: What to Expect?

While the Los Angeles Rams have not provided an official update on Matthew Stafford’s return, it appears unlikely that he will participate in this week’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Recovery from a mild thumb sprain usually involves six weeks of wearing a splint or cast and performing exercises.

In the case of a more severe sprain or UCL surgery, healing may extend to several months before regaining full thumb function.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard, CJ McCollum, underwent a successful surgery to address a UCL in his right thumb. The injury had been a persistent issue for McCollum during the final months of the 2022-23 NBA season. The shooting guard said after Pelicans’ playoff exit, per ESPN:

“It affected it a lot. I needed surgery three months ago. I delayed it to try to help our team get to the playoffs.”

CJ McCollum’s dedication to playing through his thumb injury, though admirable, highlights the need for timely medical attention. Matthew Stafford might want to take note and prioritize his own recovery, recognizing that it’s in his best interest for the future. Even if the Rams struggle temporarily from his absence on the field.