What Happened to NFL’s First Woman Coach Who Once Worked With the Chiefs and the 49ers? Where is She Now?

Seven years ago, Katie Sowers emerged as the first female coach in the NFL, which is widely believed to be a male-dominated landscape. She also became the first openly gay coach but also the first female coach to grace the Super Bowl stage. Despite the many wonders, Sowers has now found herself demoted from the NFL.

Advertisement

Currently, Sowers has transitioned to a role in collegiate athletics, serving as the Assistant Coach for the Women’s Flag Football team at Ottawa University in Kansas. Embracing her passion for coaching and empowering in sports, Sowers is making a meaningful impact with inclusion as her selling proposition. However, she chose to return to the grassroots level where she also became the director of athletic strategic initiatives.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3L7JnhJDjb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

In addition to her coaching roles, Katie Sowers advocates women’s flag football and promotes its recognition as a legitimate sport. As the director of strategic initiatives for women’s flag football at Ottawa University, she champions the cause of gender equality.

“Women can actually strive to help get their education paid for, and get out there and potentially become an Olympic athlete,” she said in an interview with Scripps News.

Her advocacy for women in sports has led her to make strong arguments to help women realize their strengths. ‘You play like a girl is a compliment’ has been her motto over the years. She feels the comparison shouldn’t be used with a negative connotation. However, her journey has been more inspiring than her words, exemplifying her prophecy.

Katie Sowers: NFL Journey Before Empowering Women in Flag Football

Katie Sowers, the first female NFL coach etched her name in history with her journey from intern to full-time assistant coach. Her remarkable career spanned multiple teams, including Atlanta Falcons and the latest Super Bowl opponents Niners and Chiefs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KSHB41/status/1756135167549206534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Katie Sowers began her time at the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaching staff under Bill Walsh’s Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This paved the way for diversity and inclusion in football, gaining immense fame with her achievements. Initially serving as a seasonal intern, Sowers’ exceptional coaching acumen earned her a promotion to a full-time offensive assistant role. Her tenure with the 49ers reached its zenith after they clinched the NFC Championship, securing a Super Bowl LIV spot. This historic achievement made Sowers steal spotlights all over the nation.

After her impactful stint with the 49ers, Sowers continued her coaching journey, bringing her expertise to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. She became an offensive analyst with Andy Reid at the helm. Her Super Bowl journeys comprised both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Katie Sowers’ journey in the NFL is not just a shout-out to her coaching skills but also hope for many who might be restricted in spite of their love of football.