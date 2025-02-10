Why Did Jalen Hurts Wear Air Jordan 1 Cleats for Super Bowl LIX? Eagles QB’s Connection to Michael Jordan Explained

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) cleats before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In August of 2023, Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, officially signed with the Jordan brand. As the dual-threat signal caller attempts to notch the biggest win of his young career, he now finds himself drawing inspiration from the basketball legend himself.

Advertisement

In a sit-down interview with Erin Andrews on FOX, Hurts clarified the motivation behind his decision to routinely step onto the gridiron’s grandest stage in off-color Jordan cleats.

Rocking the original colorway, despite risking a potential fine, Hurts insisted on paying tribute to one of the two people that he cited as having a hand in his success.

“The first two people to text me after the NFC Championship, the first two people that popped up, Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter.”

From the brand deal to the personal guidance, Jordan and Hurts have clearly developed a relationship throughout the past two years. “Those guys have been very influential on my approach,” he explained.

Prior to a Week 15 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts made the decision to wear a pair of mismatched colored Jordans. His choice of colorway resulted in a $5,628 fine from the NFL as it “was not constitutional to team colors.”

However, the Jordan brand quickly announced on X (previously known as Twitter) that the subsidiary sneaker giant would be handling the fine for Hurts.

.@Jumpman23 is paying Jalen Hurts' fine 😤 As you know another league did something very similar to another high profile athlete 👀🐐 A brand paid of that fine too. pic.twitter.com/Eufr1K6yqx — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 20, 2024

In his defense, Hurts did tally 335 total offensive yards in addition to two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown en route to a 27-13 victory that day. Given the results, perhaps it’s better to pay another fine if it means delivering in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes.

Seemingly set on sending a message to the NFL and critics alike, Hurts took things a step further for the big game. Fittingly enough, he reserved a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 OG’ ‘Bred Banned’ for the occasion.

Regardless of whether or not the league office decides to issue a fine for the mismatching cleats, should Hurts and Co. do the unthinkable, the signal caller’s choice of shoe would make for a great story about self-belief.

The Alabama product has delivered so far throughout the playoffs, compiling seven total touchdowns for Philadelphia throughout their run toward the title. He may not have the best passing yard totals, but Jeter and Jordan have taught him that only the results matter.

According to Hurts, the two icons helped him understand,“…How to manage the different things that come with the responsibilities that a player like myself may have. And just going out there and getting it.”

With the hopes and expectations of Philadelphia riding on his shoulders, the two-time pro bowler will hope to turn in one more solid performance as he and fellow rushing threat, Saquon Barkley, attempt to deliver the Eagles their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.