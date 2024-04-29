$245,000 Guarantee Hints at Another Quarterback Being in Washington Commanders Plans

Jayden Daniels was apparently unhappy when he saw that the Commanders were interviewing other quarterbacks along with him. It was supposedly his understanding from the conversations he’d had through his team that Washington was all in on him, and only him. Well if that was the case, the news about their un-drafted rookie signing might just elevate his contempt towards his potential new home.

After picking a quarterback with the 2nd overall pick, Adam Peters and co went ahead and picked an undrafted quarterback as well. Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman has found a home in the robust new franchise. And Dan Quinn should look forward to see a uniquely young and competitive dynamic in the quarterback room.

The most interesting part about the Hartman deal with Washington is the guaranteed money he’s bagged. According to multiple sources, his contract will include a $20,000 signing bonus, along with a $225,000 guaranteed element attached to his deal. More often than not, undrafted agents sign a league minimum of $750,000. But not all of them see the full amount. Or even get cut early into their signing.

Thus, having a guaranteed element in the contract would indicate something more than just a punt for the Commanders. According to Tom Pellissero, this hints at a larger role for Sam Hartman than just riding the bench. But how that impacts Jayden Daniels is a big question.

Social Media Reacts to Sam Hartman Signing With Washington

Jayden Daniels could also be one of those people who elevate when challenged. So it might be a good decision for the Commanders to put him with another young hopeful. And, Jim Nagy also noted on X, that Daniels was working out with Hartman before the draft. Thus, chemistry might not be an issue.

Sam himself made light of the situation by posting a Batman reference on Instagram:

He even had somewhat of a prediction when the two players he named in his interview during the Combine were Luke McCaffrey and Jayden Daniels. Watch here:

The quarterback room in Washington will be one to really look out for. The stories coming out of there during Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach should not disappoint. If nothing, fans will see two competitive young men fighting for a job that also has Marcus Mariotta in the mix. It looks like a veteran, a top 2 draft prospect, and an undrafted free agent went into a bar, but they realized it was actually the Commanders’ QB room.