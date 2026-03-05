NFL Analyst Suggests How Mike Evans Will Be a Perfect Fit For Josh Allen, Bills

The Buffalo Bills are on the lookout for a new wide receiver this offseason. Ever since parting ways with Stefon Diggs two years ago, the team has lacked a dominant number one receiver. That’s why some believe Mike Evans would be a perfect fit alongside Josh Allen up north.

The Bills took a massive gamble when they offloaded Diggs. They tried to replace him with Keon Coleman, who they drafted in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft. And while he’s shown flashes of greatness, off-field issues surrounding maturity and missing meetings forced the team to bench him as punishment in Week 11. After some further comments from the team, his future in Buffalo is up in the air.

Coleman’s lack of development has put the Bills in a tough spot. That’s why former Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty thinks they should pursue Evans to lead the room. He’s not the dominant number one receiver he used to be. But he’s still a six-time Pro Bowler and a future Hall of Famer.

“We just mentioned Mike Evans. To me, that is the perfect fit for Buffalo… They don’t need an absolute number 1 like AJ Brown,” McCourty professed during a segment on Get Up.

Playing in Buffalo after 12 years in the Tampa heat would be a big change for Evans. This past season, he dealt with tons of injuries that held him back from eclipsing 1000 receiving yards. But other than that, he’s managed to hit that mark for receiving yards in a season every year in his career. He’s a consistent machine who knows how to get open.

In Buffalo, Evans would undoubtedly become a beloved star. Their fans have been clamoring for better receivers to supply MVP Josh Allen over the past few seasons. Khalil Shakir has been their leading receiver over that span, but he’s only averaged 770 yards in those seasons. At his best in 2018, Evans almost doubled that receiving yardage total.

Furthermore, Evans would fit right in up north. He’s sort of flown under the radar because he’s an older receiver who dealt with injuries this past year. But he should still be capable of reaching 1000 receiving yards and possibly double-digit touchdown receptions. That’s something that he’s done six times in his career, and the Bills desperately need that production.

All in all, we love the idea of Evans going to Buffalo. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering a new phase of their franchise, their receiving room has become crowded with young talent. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the older veteran sign a one-year deal somewhere where he can earn more money while still being valued as a passing threat.

If not Buffalo, then the New England Patriots would also be a great destination. It’s really all up to Evans at this point. He’s an unrestricted free agent with a market value of $13.3 million. He should earn a contract similar to Cooper Kupp’s three-year, $45 million deal last season, just probably with fewer years and total money.