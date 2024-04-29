What Happened To Tank Dell? Texans WR Suffers Minor Injuries in Nightclub Shooting

Tank Dell, a wide receiver from the Houston Texans became an unfortunate victim of a mass shooting in a nightclub. The WR sustained minor wounds during the shooting that took place on 28th April 2024 in Florida. The Houston Texans took to X (Twitter) to make a statement about the WR’s status and the shooting.

As per Marca, the incident took place at the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, Florida, during a private party. Allegedly, a 16-year-old male went on to open fire at the party. As per the police, the incident started because of a verbal altercation and escalated to the point of gunfire.

The perpetrator was a juvenile, aged 16 years old, who injured almost 10 people. The police arrested him on the spot after the guards had tackled him to the ground for his actions. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Furthermore, he was also charged with firing a weapon in a public place as well as attempted homicide. Thankfully, no one, including the WR sustained any life-threatening injuries. The young WR, a rising rookie for the Texans seems to be fine.

Tank Dell’s Current Status

After the shooting, the wide receiver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. As per the Bleacher Report, the injuries were very minor and he was released from the hospital the very next morning of the incident. The Texans made it clear that the wide receiver was fine and that he and his family will provide updates at a time they deem appropriate.

Tank Dell has been a part of the brilliant 2023 draft class of the Texans. He was drafted alongside ROTYs CJ Stroud and Will Anderson. Moreover, Dell himself has gone on to make his mark during his rookie season. Before an unfortunate broken fibula, Tank was catching 47 passes for 709 yards and 7 scores. In a stroke of luck, the WR has escaped this scary situation practically unscathed.