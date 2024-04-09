OROY CJ Stroud Channels His Inner Wide Receiver and CB During Practice With His New Teammate Stefon Diggs

There are just 150 days to go for the 2024 regular season and like most other teams, the Houston Texans are making bold moves, overshadowing their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Although their latest acquisition, Stefon Diggs, is surrounded by controversy, he has wasted no time in forging connections. In a recent clip, Diggs, who is excited about the change of scenery after four years, was seen bonding with his new teammates, particularly Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.

A recent video on X captured CJ Stroud practicing alongside Stefon Diggs, as they tried to build some synergy before the season. Streamer Sketch hosted an Instagram Live session featuring the duo, along with others, including fellow receivers Tank Dell and John Metchie III. However, CJ outshone everyone with his performance as he showcased the skills of a wide receiver and cornerback on the field.

During practice, CJ Stroud channeled his inner cornerback as he dribbled past his opponents with the agility and accuracy of a seasoned receiver before attempting a catch. Additionally, his ability to receive forward passes near the goal line drew admiration, prompting the caption from an X user,

“Damn CJ needs some reps at wideout.”

The Texans’ acquisition of Diggs in a blockbuster trade has bolstered their offense with Offensive Rookie of the Year- CJ Stroud already on the roster. Hence, with a receiving side comprising Tank Dell, John Metchie III, and now Diggs, expectations are soaring in Houston.

CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs Adding Admiration to Houston Texans

Amidst the bustling off-season activities, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they witnessed CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the upcoming season. Moreover, the duo’s on-field chemistry and impressive practice sessions sparked a flurry of reactions among fans with comments like “The one day he doesn’t wear the jersey”. Other comments included “Lookin good brother” and “Stroud got like 12 route running wtf was that”.

These enthusiastic responses praise the Texans’ overhauled lineup to support QB CJ Stroud. Meanwhile, the contrasting fortunes of the Dallas Cowboys haven’t left the conversations, with criticism mounting against the franchise’s offseason approach. Despite boasting a talented roster featuring stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have faced scrutiny for their dormancy in free agency.

While the Cowboys maintained a nucleus of top-tier players, roster holes have dampened hopes of a Super Bowl even in 2024. This has been a contentious point for most Cowboys fans, while their offseason woes added to the misery.