What is an Illegal Shift in Football? Why Did the Giants Lose a Touchdown Against Steelers in Second Quarter?

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches a pass out of bounds against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In an intense second quarter, the Giants’ first touchdown was wiped off the board due to an illegal shift penalty on Malik Nabers. This call has left fans buzzing with questions about what constitutes an illegal shift penalty and its impact on the game.

According to FootballAdvantage.com, an illegal shift is categorized as an unforced penalty. It occurs when one or more offensive players change positions simultaneously without coming to a complete stop. “It is also an illegal shift if a player under or behind center goes in motion and fails to come to a complete stop for at least one full second before a second player goes in motion,” per NFL rulebook. This infraction results in a five-yard penalty and, in this case, negates the touchdown.

Daniel Jones throws to Chris Manhertz for a Giants touchdown, but it is called back. Malik Nabers called for illegal motion as he went into motion and never stopped before the ball was snapped. pic.twitter.com/yNVO6LlYvU — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 29, 2024

NFL reporter Arye Pulli explained that Nabers was flagged for an illegal shift because he went into motion and failed to stop before the snap. However, many analysts and fans are questioning the accuracy of this call.

ESPN Analyst Russell Yurk provided insight into why the officials took the decision. His analysis proved that Nabers never actually stopped for a full second before the snap, which forced the referee to take the touchdown away.

“When the Giants break the huddle, you’ll see Nabers moving. He juggles his feet and never gets set for a full second before the snap. All 11 players must be set for one full second.”

Earlier in the game, Nabers was also in the spotlight when he was held without a flag being thrown, further fueling the debate over the referees’ performance on Monday Night Football. As the drama continues, it’s clear the officiating is becoming a focal point in this matchup.

So far, three TDs have been called off in the Steelers vs Giants game due to penalties. As a result, another MNF game has grabbed attention for officiating reasons.