mobile app bar

What is an Illegal Shift in Football? Why Did the Giants Lose a Touchdown Against Steelers in Second Quarter?

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Malik Nabers

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches a pass out of bounds against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In an intense second quarter, the Giants’ first touchdown was wiped off the board due to an illegal shift penalty on Malik Nabers. This call has left fans buzzing with questions about what constitutes an illegal shift penalty and its impact on the game.

According to FootballAdvantage.com, an illegal shift is categorized as an unforced penalty. It occurs when one or more offensive players change positions simultaneously without coming to a complete stop. “It is also an illegal shift if a player under or behind center goes in motion and fails to come to a complete stop for at least one full second before a second player goes in motion,” per NFL rulebook. This infraction results in a five-yard penalty and, in this case, negates the touchdown.

NFL reporter Arye Pulli explained that Nabers was flagged for an illegal shift because he went into motion and failed to stop before the snap. However, many analysts and fans are questioning the accuracy of this call.

ESPN Analyst Russell Yurk provided insight into why the officials took the decision. His analysis proved that Nabers never actually stopped for a full second before the snap, which forced the referee to take the touchdown away.

“When the Giants break the huddle, you’ll see Nabers moving. He juggles his feet and never gets set for a full second before the snap. All 11 players must be set for one full second.”

Earlier in the game, Nabers was also in the spotlight when he was held without a flag being thrown, further fueling the debate over the referees’ performance on Monday Night Football. As the drama continues, it’s clear the officiating is becoming a focal point in this matchup.

So far, three TDs have been called off in the Steelers vs Giants game due to penalties. As a result, another MNF game has grabbed attention for officiating reasons.

Post Edited By:Shubham Bhargav

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these