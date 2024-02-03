What Is the Point of NFL Conducting Pro Bowls Before the Super Bowl?

Every year, just before the Super Bowl, the NFL stages the Pro Bowl, a star-studded All-Star Game. During these games, AFC players square off against their NFC counterparts in a dazzling display of skill. The Pro Bowl isn’t just about a single game, as it features competitions like Flag Football, Tug of War, and Kick Tac Toe.

Back in 1939, it was called the NFL All-Star Game, but in 1950, they renamed it to NFL Pro Bowl. In the initial years, the games used to happen after the Super Bowl, but because the ratings were diminishing, they moved it a week before the Super Bowl in 2010. Despite trying different things to get more people interested, the NFL is still struggling to make the competition engaging for football fans.

In the last season, they made some changes again by turning the traditional ceremony into the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of the full tackle football game, they added skill competitions and non-contact games to it. The idea was to cut down on player injuries and introduce the masses to a lighter version of American football called Flag Football.

Sadly, fewer people are tuning in to watch the Pro Bowl year after year. Having the All-Star Game right before the Super Bowl is tricky, as most NFL teams are already done for the season. Players seek rest after a tiring season while some are worried about injuries. Moreover, NFL fans are all hyped up for the Super Bowl, and the players featured in the grand finale don’t bother with the Pro Bowl Games. This makes the entire thing less exciting, and everyone’s attention shifts to the big Super Bowl showdown.

In simple terms, both players and football fans aren’t as excited about it as they should be. The Pro Bowl games are not getting the expected hype, and the competitions don’t feel like real battles. It seems like the star players enjoying a relaxed game, which might be a welcome break for them after a rigorous season. But if the NFL wants a pumped-up audience, they have got to find ways to make it more thrilling and captivating.

The Pro Bowl’s Rise and Fall

The NFL Pro Bowl enjoyed widespread popularity until the 2000 season, drawing over 13 million viewers. However, in 2001, viewership took a hit, dropping to around 6 million. Numbers remained similar until 2007, saw a resurgence in 2008, and peaked at 13.2 million in 2010.

Yet, as the saying goes, nothing lasts forever, and by 2016, viewership had again dwindled to 7.9 million. Despite the league’s efforts to revamp the event in the last season, the Pro Bowl Games attracted 6.28 million viewers, marking a six percent decline from the traditional ceremony in 2022.

The NFL is an entertainment business, but it struggles to captivate fans with the Pro Bowl, especially in recent times. Suggestions to move it mid-season have surfaced, but even that might not solve the issue. Players are hesitant, not wanting to shift focus from regular NFL games and risking injuries. Additionally, scheduling a Pro Bowl would require a week in between, disrupting the flow of the NFL season. With no clear solution in sight, questions arise about the purpose and relevance of the Pro Bowl Games.