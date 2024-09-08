What Is Written on Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails for Chicago Bears Opener?

May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams’ distinctive fashion style has been a talking point throughout the offseason, particularly his habit of painting his nails. This has turned him into a polarising figure in the NFL, with many giving him flak for it while others admire his confidence to express himself freely.

Well, the Chicago Bears quarterback has taken it a step further once again ahead of the season opener, painting his nails orange and writing “#18 DA” & “BEARS” in black ink.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams #18 warms up today at Soldier Field. His nails are painted orange and appear to read “#18 DA” & “BEARS.”https://t.co/L272b83E01 with @patrickfinley & @JasonLieser pic.twitter.com/NjD6xpA8b1 — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) September 8, 2024

Going into the season, this gives the NFL world and many fans something to talk about, with many feeling he won’t stop there. Williams is the prototype of a modern football player, who likes to spend time on social media and puts emphasis on his appearance.

His style was visible on the draft day, as the soon-to-be No. pick walked on the stage in a custom double-breasted zip-up navy suit.

His jacket was adorned with metallic crosses, a signature of the Chrome Hearts, the brand that customized his suit. Even then, he painted his fingernails silver to match the ensemble, and instead of wearing formal boots, he went with black tasseled dress loafers.

That said, Williams expressing himself with his nail art didn’t sit well with old-school pundits and even took many fans by surprise. However, most Bears fans have grown accustomed to it and are backing him up.

The majority of them loved what Caleb did with his nails, with many proudly calling him their QB, while others predicted that the Titans would be on the receiving end of a beating and that he’d throw multiple touchdowns in the game.

Caleb makes his debut at Soldier Field against the Titans today at 1:00 pm ET. The Bears are favorites to win this fixture.