What Is Written on Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails for Chicago Bears Opener?

Ayush Juneja
Published

May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams’ distinctive fashion style has been a talking point throughout the offseason, particularly his habit of painting his nails. This has turned him into a polarising figure in the NFL, with many giving him flak for it while others admire his confidence to express himself freely.

Well, the Chicago Bears quarterback has taken it a step further once again ahead of the season opener, painting his nails orange and writing “#18 DA” & “BEARS” in black ink.

Going into the season, this gives the NFL world and many fans something to talk about, with many feeling he won’t stop there. Williams is the prototype of a modern football player, who likes to spend time on social media and puts emphasis on his appearance.

His style was visible on the draft day, as the soon-to-be No. pick walked on the stage in a custom double-breasted zip-up navy suit.

His jacket was adorned with metallic crosses, a signature of the Chrome Hearts, the brand that customized his suit. Even then, he painted his fingernails silver to match the ensemble, and instead of wearing formal boots, he went with black tasseled dress loafers.

That said, Williams expressing himself with his nail art didn’t sit well with old-school pundits and even took many fans by surprise. However, most Bears fans have grown accustomed to it and are backing him up.

The majority of them loved what Caleb did with his nails, with many proudly calling him their QB, while others predicted that the Titans would be on the receiving end of a beating and that he’d throw multiple touchdowns in the game.

Caleb makes his debut at Soldier Field against the Titans today at 1:00 pm ET. The Bears are favorites to win this fixture.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

