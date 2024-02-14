What Text Did Patrick Mahomes Send to Wife Brittany Mahomes One Month Before Actually Winning Third Super Bowl in 6 Years?

Patrick Mahomes solidified his place on the Mt. Rushmore of the QBs by clinching his 3rd Lombardy Trophy in just six years. Despite the Chiefs’ offensive struggles throughout the season, the two-time NFL MVP exuded confidence in both his and his teams’ ability to shine when it mattered the most. As it turns out, the star QB wasn’t lacking in his manifestation prowess either, as even before the playoffs had commenced, Mahomes sent a text to his wife Brittany, boldly stating his intention to go to Vegas and win the Super Bowl.

Brittany Mahomes recently shared a post showcasing a screenshot of the text from Patrick where he prophesied their Super Bowl victory. The first text, sent on January 5th before the playoffs began, declared, “I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl“. The second text, dated January 28th, after eliminating MVP Lamar Jackson and his Ravens, read, “I’ll see yall in Vegas I’m not done.“

Mahomes’ prediction only shows us his ability to back his words. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense stood tall again. The Chiefs’ receiving corps, which struggled with consistency and dropped catches throughout the season, turned things around.

The Texas Tech alum threw for 4183 yards with 26 TDs and 14 picks, averaging 261.4 yards with a 92.8 passer rating and a 67.2% pass completion rate during the regular season. In 4 postseason games, he threw for 1051 yards, averaging 262.8 yards.

He threw 6 TDs and just 1 interception, which occurred during the big game, with a completion of 69.8% and a passer rating of 100.3. He rushed for 6.1 yards per carry during the playoffs as opposed to 5.2 during the regular season. While the improvement may seem slight, it underscores his ability to elevate his performance when it matters most.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Chiefs QB recently made his first appearance on Pat McAfee’s show after the Super Bowl victory, and he couldn’t help but highlight the greatness of his defense and how it allowed him to adjust his game.

Patrick Mahomes Says He Adjusted for a Risk-Free Approach After Watching KC Defense Ball Out

This season, Mahomes threw for fewer than 4500 yards for the first time since 2019. He achieved a career-low TD to Interception ratio, and his average of 261.4 yards per game is the lowest since entering the league. His passer rating also hit a career low since he became the starter. Despite perceptions of decline, Mahomes demonstrated the resilience of every great QB by evolving his game and adapting to the demands of the sport.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘, Mahomes was asked how he entirely changed his game plan when he realized Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had what it takes to make up for offensive deficiencies and could make plays when needed.

Mahomes asserted that this is the best defense that the Chiefs have had since he joined them, but feels it still doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Despite strangling some of the best offenses in the league and delivering one of the best playoff runs, he perceives a lack of acknowledgments. He realized how good they were after their loss against the Raiders.

He acknowledges his aggressive play style, always aiming to make plays. However, he recognized that his continuous efforts to make dangerous throws came at a cost. Instead of persisting with that approach, he opted to focus on making enough plays and scoring enough points. This strategic shift in the strategy aimed to set up the defense to take over in the 2nd half and effectively shut down opposing offenses. He said,

“If you look at the teams that they played and the way they were able to shut down some great offenses, and I think I realized this after the Raiders game that he’s got to stop putting us in bad situations,” followed by “I am as aggressive as anybody and want to make plays all the time. But you have to find ways to win with whatever team you have and for us that was letting the offense go in 2nd half, putting up enough points and letting the defense shut the door.”

While the defense maintained its elite and organized performance throughout the season, the offense also rose to the occasion when it mattered. The Chiefs secured their 3rd Super Bowl victory in 6 years, becoming the 2nd team after the 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Lombardy Trophies. They have now solidified themselves as the 2nd dynasty in the 21st century after the Patriots, setting their sights on a potential hat trick in the upcoming season, a feat unprecedented in NFL history.

However, a potential hurdle looms. It took Brady and New England a decade to win another SB and establish another dynasty. It required a lot of rebuilding to do so. The Chiefs might encounter a similar challenge with both Sneed and Jones approaching free agency. Considering Mahomes’s $58 million projected cap hit next season, they will only have $23 million in cap space.

Offensively, addressing the need for reliable WR becomes imperative. The low-cost options like Toney, Moore, Mecole Hardman, and Valdes Scantling haven’t proved as effective as anticipated. While Rashee Rice and Pacheco show promise for the future, they currently lack experience in the receiving department. Additionally, Travis Kelce, once a dependable focal point, will turn 35, and the effects are becoming noticeable, as per the Ringer.

While the Chiefs should savor their current success, it’s evident that significant work lies ahead in the offseason if they aim to sustain their dominance in the league.