What Was Tom Brady’s “Personal Advice” to Taylor Swift About Miami Weather Before Eras Tour?

Tom Brady looked happy and relaxed alongside his sons, Jack and Benjamin, as they attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Miami on October 19. Having played at Hard Rock Stadium in the past, Brady had some “personal advice” for the pop sensation.

In his YouTube vlog, Brady recalled how challenging the Miami weather can be for the newcomers. He also offered a suggestion on how to cope during the concert, which typically lasts 3 hours and 15 minutes and features around 45 songs. Brady advised:

“Let me just give a personal advice from my experience down here. Taylor, it’s humid. You’ve got a long set. It’s a four-quarter game. Save a little something for the end. That’s what I never did.”

The advice was shared on his YouTube channel. There’s no update on whether Brady and his sons met Taylor before or after the show. As a result, it’s unclear if he was able to share his thoughts before the concert began.

Ironically, Hard Rock Stadium holds bittersweet memories for the QB legend, as he has only a 44 percent win percentage there, which pales in comparison to his overall career record of 76 percent. Brady was reminded of this record on the way to the concert. He smiled and responded, “Why did you have to bring up my troubles in Miami?”

During the vlog, it was noted that Taylor’s concerts attract more fans than the games played at the stadium. The GOAT replied honestly, “She wins every night.”

Later in the vlog, Brady was seen dancing with his sons, clearly enjoying the Miami night, Taylor’s performance, and the fun time spent with his boys.