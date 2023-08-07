“Delusional, Die-Hard” Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Puts Dak Prescott in His ‘Hall of Shame’

Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable franchise in the NFL, has indeed faced bitter disappointments over the last few years, particularly in the playoffs. Many fans and analysts have pointed fingers at their QB1, Dak Prescott, believing that he hasn’t been able to deliver when it mattered most. Even “Delusional, Die-hard” Cowboys fan Skip Bayless shares this sentiment, expressing his disappointment in Prescott’s performance during crucial moments for the team.

Advertisement

Recently, Skip Bayless, who generally goes to great lengths when it comes to defending the Cowboys, admitted that Prescott is far-far away from gaining Hall of Fame status in the league.

Skip Bayless Deems Dak Prescott Far from Hall of Fame Status

On his YouTube show, “The Skip Bayless Show,” the fervent Dallas Cowboys supporter, Skip Bayless, didn’t hold back in expressing his views on the team’s quarterback, Dak Prescott. Despite his die-hard fandom for the Cowboys, Bayless candidly admitted that Prescott is currently far from achieving Hall of Fame status in the NFL.

Advertisement

“When I first saw this question, I started to laugh and then I almost started to cry… Dak will qualify as a Hall of Famer,” Bayless said, acknowledging his inner conflict as a passionate fan. “But then, my painfully honest self took back over my objective self, and I shook my head and said, ‘You know, right now, Dak Prescott is in my Hall of Shame. He’s so far from a Hall of Famer.'”

Bayless highlighted Prescott’s postseason record, which stands at two wins and four losses, and expressed his disappointment in the quarterback’s performance in crucial moments. While Prescott has earned two Pro Bowl selections, Bayless argued that these accolades are not enough to secure a place among the league’s all-time greats in the Hall of Fame.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1688267472833843200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As a die-hard Cowboys fan, Bayless’ honest assessment serves as a testament to Prescott’s need for consistent excellence and significant contributions to earn a spot in football’s prestigious Hall of Fame.

Skip Bayless Bids Farewell to Dak Prescott’s Jersey After NFC Championship Disappointment

Skip Bayless, the passionate Dallas Cowboys supporter and co-host of “Undisputed,” is no stranger to expressing his emotions, especially when it comes to his team’s performance. After a disappointing loss in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, Bayless once again found himself unable to contain his frustration.

Advertisement

“In those days, I forgave and forgot quickly with Dak, so that jersey did not stay in the trash,” Bayless said. “But this No. 4 jersey remains in the trash that has been subsequently taken out. May it rest in pieces. I’m sorry, I am done.”

Bayless’ actions reveal the depth of his disappointment in Dak Prescott’s performance, leading him to make a bold statement by throwing away the jersey. Despite his frustration, Bayless remains a devoted fan and will continue to support the Cowboys, even through their ups and downs.