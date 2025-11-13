Tom Brady Gives a “Shoutout” to Stefon Diggs as Patriots Remain Unbeaten for 7 Weeks

The New England Patriots are enjoying a special season, for the first time since the departure of their crown jewel, Tom Brady. With their 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Patriots extended their unbeaten run to seven straight games, improving to a perfect 5-0 on the road.

And at the heart of this latest win stood Stefon Diggs, who delivered a legendary performance. Diggs etched his name into NFL history on the Patriots’ very first offensive play, a 9-yard catch that pushed his career total to 11,001 receiving yards, making him just the seventh active player to cross the 11,000-yard threshold.

Only all-time greats like Jerry Rice, who holds the record with 22,895 yards, sit far above him in the record books. And Brady took notice. During his weekly power rankings, Brady highlighted the Patriots’ surge up the league rankings:

“New England breaks into the top three with a convincing win in Tampa. What more is there to say? The knock on this team had been their schedule, but they went into a hostile environment and beat a great team that was playing well heading into the game. Shout out to Stefon Diggs, who’s given this locker room a whole new attitude throughout this seven-game winning streak.”

Diggs was instrumental from start to finish. Late in the first half, he showcased his trademark body control with a toe-tap touchdown on a one-yard, fourth-down reception that gave New England a 14-10 halftime lead.

Then, with the game on the line and the Buccaneers attempting a desperate onside kick, Diggs once again came through. His onside kick recovery sealed the Patriots’ narrow victory, maintaining their perfect streak and further solidifying his leadership role within the locker room.

The Patriots are not just winning, after ages, there seems to be a whole other vibe in Foxborough. At the center of this turnaround is head coach Mike Vrabel, whose leadership has transformed the team’s culture. Under Vrabel, the Patriots have doubled their win total from each of the past two seasons, found stability at quarterback with Drake Maye, and rejuvenated veterans like Diggs who were looking for a career reset.

Diggs himself credited Vrabel’s coaching approach for the team’s revival:

“He’s kinda like that perfect parent,” Diggs said. “He’s tough on you… He wants you to work hard, wants the best for you, and he’s going to demand it from you each and every day. But, he was a player too, so he kinda understands.”