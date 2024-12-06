What’s The Secret to Jordan Love’s Growth in Green Bay? Former Teammate Davante Adams Explains

The Packers are flying high this season, continuing their form from the latter half of the last season. While the whole team has significantly improved from last season, it is their star QB, Jordan Love who is shining the brightest. So what is the secret behind his exponential growth? Well, Davanate Adams has an answer.

Advertisement

During his appearance on Up& Adams, the former Packers wideout pointed out Love’s composure in the pocket, adding that he has virtues like patience. Mistakes don’t frustrate or fluster him; whether he makes them or someone else.

According to Adams, Love remains calm and collected, and keeps doing things or looking for ways to improve himself. \

“Just how poised he is. He’s like the calmest QB in the league. You don’t see him get too frustrated when a guy drops a ball, or they gave up a sack, or throw a pick on or he makes a mistake. He seems kind of chill, cool, calm and collected.”

Despite missing two games this season, Love has thrown for 2518 yards and 20 TD passes, finally playing like a franchise QB whom Green Bay gave a $220 million contract this off-season.

Jordan Love has emerged as a good pocket-passer like his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers. But unlike A-Rod has been much keen to step out of pocket and run with the ball. He looked more like Brett Favre, holding his ground and just slinging the ball around. Like Favre, he has been keen to take a chance to make big plays. Unsurprisingly, he has thrown 11 picks in ten matches.

However, he needs to be at the top of his game if the Packers hope to beat their NFC leader, the Lions on TNF. Love didn’t play well in the previous meeting of these teams, throwing a costly pick-six. Detroit is currently leading the game, 10-7.